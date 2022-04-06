MLB Opening Day: Mariners-Twins postponed by inclement weather

There are plenty of reasons for baseball fans in Seattle and Minnesota to be eager for the new MLB season. Unfortunately, those fans will have to wait an extra day to get their 2022 season started.

Thursday’s Opening Day game between the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins has been postponed due to inclement weather. It has been rescheduled for Friday at 4:10 p.m. ET, 3:10 p.m. CT

Our #OpeningDay game has been postponed to Friday. The game and festivities timeline: Breakfast on the Plaza from 6 to 9am, gates open at 1pm, and first pitch at 3:10pm.



Tickets will automatically be transferred to Friday's rescheduled game.

Thursday’s forecast for Minneapolis is filled with rain and snow, but any bad weather should pull out of the area by the early-morning hours on Friday.

The Mariners hold the longest active postseason drought in North American pro team sports, but they have made a series of moves with the effort of finally reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2001. Seattle has added, among others, 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray. It has also called up one of the best prospects in the sport, outfielder Julio Rodriguez.

The Twins, following a last-place finish in the AL Central last year, have high expectations this season after they traded for starting pitcher Sonny Gray and pulled off one of the most high-profile deals of the offseason by signing shortstop Carlos Correa.

Ray and Twins rookie Joe Ryan are the probable starting pitchers for Friday’s opener.