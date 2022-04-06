 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kentucky G TyTy Washington declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Washington is projected to be a lottery pick this year.

By Chinmay Vaidya
SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament - Semifinals
TyTy Washington of the Kentucky Wildcats against the Tennessee Volunteers in the semifinals of the Men’s SEC basketball Tournament at Amalie Arena on March 12, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kentucky Wildcats star guard TyTy Washington has declared for the 2022 NBA draft and will hire an agent, per Adrian Wojnarowski. The latter move will prevent Washington from returning to school for another season. He’s projected to be a lottery pick in this year’s event, and our first mock draft has Washington going to the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 12.

Washington, along with the rest of his teammates, had a dismal outing in the 2022 NCAA Tournament when the No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks shocked the Wildcats in the first round. The guard had a poor showing in particular, recording just five points on 2-10 shooting in the overtime loss.

A potential concern for teams looking at Washington is injury history. The guard did deal with some nagging issues throughout the season, but looked excellent when he did play. Washington averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season for Kentucky.

