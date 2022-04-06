Karim Benzema scores two quick goals to put Real Madrid in front of Chelsea in UCL quarterfinal first leg

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema continues to showcase his form in UEFA Champions League with a marvelous header to put the visitors ahead of Chelsea in the first leg of the quarterfinal matchup. Benzema was able to position himself well for a cross from Vinicius Jr, who found the star with ease.

IT'S THOSE TWO AGAIN! VINI JR FINDS KARIM BENZEMA WHO SCORES IN HIS SEVENTH STRAIGHT GAMES.

Things got significantly worse for Chelsea just moments later when Benzema once again found the back of the net to put Real Madrid up 2-0. This was a big moment for the Spanish club, especially given how the round of 16 matchup against Paris Saint-Germain went down. With this goal, Benzema continued to etch his name in Champions League lore. He’s only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski for most goals in the competition.

TWO GOALS IN THREE MINUTES FOR KARIM BENZEMA.



The ball from Luka Modric though.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Cheslea was +105 to win Wednesday’s match with Real Madrid listed at +275. If the visitors go on to win this tie, they’ll be considered heavy favorites to advance to the semifinal round at home in the next leg.