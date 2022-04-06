 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Karim Benzema scores two quick goals to put Real Madrid in front of Chelsea in UCL quarterfinal first leg

The ageless forward continues to deliver in the Champions League.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chelsea FC v Real Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League
Kai Havertz of Chelsea competes with Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One match between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on April 6, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.
Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema continues to showcase his form in UEFA Champions League with a marvelous header to put the visitors ahead of Chelsea in the first leg of the quarterfinal matchup. Benzema was able to position himself well for a cross from Vinicius Jr, who found the star with ease.

Things got significantly worse for Chelsea just moments later when Benzema once again found the back of the net to put Real Madrid up 2-0. This was a big moment for the Spanish club, especially given how the round of 16 matchup against Paris Saint-Germain went down. With this goal, Benzema continued to etch his name in Champions League lore. He’s only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski for most goals in the competition.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Cheslea was +105 to win Wednesday’s match with Real Madrid listed at +275. If the visitors go on to win this tie, they’ll be considered heavy favorites to advance to the semifinal round at home in the next leg.

