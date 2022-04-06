Kai Havertz pulls a goal back for Chelsea before halftime in UCL quarterfinal first leg

Real Madrid appeared to have Chelsea on the ropes at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie. Karim Benzema had scored two goals in three minutes to give the visitors an advantage and Chelsea had only managed a few threatening attacks. Kai Havertz changed everything with one run.

JORGINHO PUTS IT ON A PLATE FOR KAI HAVERTZ. pic.twitter.com/gu63gP367H — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 6, 2022

The German midfielder, who was the hero of last year’s Champions League final, found space in the box behind the Real Madrid defense to calmly put a shot past Thibaut Courtois and slice Chelsea’s deficit in half. A two-goal disadvantage on the road would’ve been a lot to overcome but a one-goal differential is much different. There’s still a whole half left to play, but Chelsea is back in the tie.

The hosts were +105 to win Wednesday’s first leg per DraftKings Sportsbook, with Real Madrid listed at +275. Havertz’s goal has given Chelsea bettors some hope in this game.