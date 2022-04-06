 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kai Havertz pulls a goal back for Chelsea before halftime in UCL quarterfinal first leg

The Blues have sliced the deficit in half.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chelsea FC v Real Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League
Kai Havertz of Chelsea takes the knee prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One match between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on April 6, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.
Real Madrid appeared to have Chelsea on the ropes at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie. Karim Benzema had scored two goals in three minutes to give the visitors an advantage and Chelsea had only managed a few threatening attacks. Kai Havertz changed everything with one run.

The German midfielder, who was the hero of last year’s Champions League final, found space in the box behind the Real Madrid defense to calmly put a shot past Thibaut Courtois and slice Chelsea’s deficit in half. A two-goal disadvantage on the road would’ve been a lot to overcome but a one-goal differential is much different. There’s still a whole half left to play, but Chelsea is back in the tie.

The hosts were +105 to win Wednesday’s first leg per DraftKings Sportsbook, with Real Madrid listed at +275. Havertz’s goal has given Chelsea bettors some hope in this game.

