Dream acquire No. 1 overall pick in 2022 WNBA Draft from Mystics

The Atlanta Dream acquired the first overall pick in next week’s 2022 WNBA Draft from the Washington Mystics in exchange for picks Nos. 3 and 14 in the draft on Wednesday, per Arielle Chambers.

Chambers adds that the Mystics have the rights to swap their own 2023 first-round pick with the 2023 first round pick that the Dream received in the trade for Erica Wheeler from the Los Angeles Sparks.

This is a massive move for the Dream, who are looking for a cornerstone player for franchise and that can take them to the next level. Most mock drafts have either Rhyne Howard from Kentucky or NaLyssa Smith from Baylor as the top two picks. Atlanta can use either of them as they have a new head coach in Tanisha Wright and a solid team mixed with youth and vet players.

As for the Mystics, they get to move back a couple of spots and potentially grab a center to play in the frontcourt with Elena Delle Donne. The latest mock drafts have Shakira Austin from Ole Miss and Nyara Sabally from Oregon going within the top-five. The 2022 WNBA Draft is scheduled for next Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.