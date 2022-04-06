How the public is betting 2022 World Series odds before Opening Day

The 2022 MLB season is set to begin on Thursday and it’ll be that long, excruciating trek to October and November we know all too well. As teams open the season on Thursday and Friday, it’ll be the first taste of action we get in the regular season. We’ll likely see the World Series futures market shift dramatically throughout the next six months. For now, we’re going to focus on where the odds are at early in April and how the public is betting the WS market on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s a look at some betting splits on the eve of the season.

2022 World Series betting splits

So this highlights the top 10 most bet on teams to win the World Series and what percentage of each team the handle/bets are on. Leading the way is the re-vamped New York Mets, who may be a bit shorthanded to start 2022. Ace Jacob deGrom is going to miss at least the first month of the season and potentially more. Max Scherzer was brought in during the offseason to ease that blow. He’s also dealing with a hamstring issue but should be OK for his first start in the rotation.

Despite deGrom’s status, the Mets did enough this offseason to improve the lineup, adding Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha. Those three should provide a bit more pop to the middle of the order, complimenting Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor.

To no one’s surprise, the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox are the three teams behind the Mets in terms of bets and handle. The Boston Red Sox are always popular as a team that can surprise each season, and at 22/1 to win the World Series, aren’t a bad bet given their history the last few decades.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.