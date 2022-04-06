 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Odds to lead after first round of 2022 Masters

We go over the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to be the first round at Augusta National on Thursday.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Cameron Smith of Australia plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Masters gets underway Thursday morning at Augusta National, and bettors likely won’t be able to sleep all night. The best golf tournament of the year brings everyone out of the woodwork to aimlessly place bets on the plethora of markets offered on DraftKings Sportsbook and beyond. Of those markets, one of the more popular is first round leader.

Let’s take a look at the list of odds to lead after Round 1 at Augusta on Thursday, plus some betting splits to give us insight into how the public is thinking.

2022 Masters first-round leader odds

Betting splits

Bets and handle for first-round leader are going to be pretty spread out. It’s a fun market to sprinkle some money on a handful of golfers at long odds in hopes they’ll get hot in the first round. Cam Smith leads the way on DKSB along with Jordan Spieth. Smith has two wins in his past four tournaments. Outright Smith comes in at 14/1 to win The Masters, which are the fourth-best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

As always, Tiger Woods is going to pop up in just about any table sent our way this weekend. Woods is set to return to try and win his sixth Masters title and right now he’s the most heavily bet on golfer in terms of outright bets on DKSB. At 45/1 to lead after Round 1, that narrative would have all of us swooning. It would also help 3% of the bets pay out very nicely. Tiger feels volatile in the betting market in his first tournament in a while. Woods looked good in practice and knows this course and how to win on it better than anybody in the field.

The Masters 2022: First-round leader odds

Golfer Odds
Golfer Odds
Jon Rahm +1400
Justin Thomas +1600
Scottie Scheffler +2000
Cameron Smith +2200
Dustin Johnson +2500
Xander Schauffele +2500
Brooks Koepka +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2500
Viktor Hovland +2800
Collin Morikawa +2800
Rory McIlroy +2800
Jordan Spieth +3000
Russell Henley +3000
Daniel Berger +3500
Will Zalatoris +3500
Louis Oosthuizen +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Shane Lowry +4000
Bryson DeChambeau +4000
Marc Leishman +4500
Matt Fitzpatrick +4500
Tony Finau +4500
Corey Conners +4500
Tiger Woods +4500
Tyrrell Hatton +4500
Adam Scott +4500
Patrick Reed +4500
Sam Burns +4500
Justin Rose +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5000
Si Woo Kim +5000
Abraham Ancer +5000
Paul Casey +5000
Joaquin Niemann +5500
Bubba Watson +5500
Billy Horschel +5500
Cameron Young +6000
Webb Simpson +6000
Sungjae Im +6000
Seamus Power +6000
Brian Harman +6000
Sergio Garcia +6000
Max Homa +6000
Gary Woodland +6500
Robert MacIntyre +6500
Kevin Na +7000
Jason Kokrak +7000
Luke List +7000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000
Thomas Pieters +7000
Harold Varner III +7000
Talor Gooch +7000
Matthew Wolff +8000
Mackenzie Hughes +8000
Kevin Kisner +8000
Ryan Palmer +8000
Lee Westwood +9000
Francesco Molinari +9000
Tom Hoge +9000
Cameron Champ +9000
Erik Van Rooyen +10000
Stewart Cink +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Charl Schwartzel +10000
Lucas Glover +13000
K.H. Lee +13000
J.J. Spaun +13000
Danny Willett +13000
Cameron Davis +13000
Lucas Herbert +13000
Takumi Kanaya +13000
Min Woo Lee +15000
Zach Johnson +15000
Garrick Higgo +15000
Padraig Harrington +15000
Harry Higgs +20000
Hudson Swafford +20000
Guido Migliozzi +20000
Fred Couples +30000
Bernhard Langer +30000
Jose Maria Olazabal +40000
Mike Weir +40000
Vijay Singh +50000
Sandy Lyle +50000
Larry Mize +50000

