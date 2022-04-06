Odds to lead after first round of 2022 Masters

The Masters gets underway Thursday morning at Augusta National, and bettors likely won’t be able to sleep all night. The best golf tournament of the year brings everyone out of the woodwork to aimlessly place bets on the plethora of markets offered on DraftKings Sportsbook and beyond. Of those markets, one of the more popular is first round leader.
Let’s take a look at the list of odds to lead after Round 1 at Augusta on Thursday, plus some betting splits to give us insight into how the public is thinking.
2022 Masters first-round leader odds
Betting splits
Bets and handle for first-round leader are going to be pretty spread out. It’s a fun market to sprinkle some money on a handful of golfers at long odds in hopes they’ll get hot in the first round. Cam Smith leads the way on DKSB along with Jordan Spieth. Smith has two wins in his past four tournaments. Outright Smith comes in at 14/1 to win The Masters, which are the fourth-best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.
As always, Tiger Woods is going to pop up in just about any table sent our way this weekend. Woods is set to return to try and win his sixth Masters title and right now he’s the most heavily bet on golfer in terms of outright bets on DKSB. At 45/1 to lead after Round 1, that narrative would have all of us swooning. It would also help 3% of the bets pay out very nicely. Tiger feels volatile in the betting market in his first tournament in a while. Woods looked good in practice and knows this course and how to win on it better than anybody in the field.
The Masters 2022: First-round leader odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Jon Rahm
|+1400
|Justin Thomas
|+1600
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2000
|Cameron Smith
|+2200
|Dustin Johnson
|+2500
|Xander Schauffele
|+2500
|Brooks Koepka
|+2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Viktor Hovland
|+2800
|Collin Morikawa
|+2800
|Rory McIlroy
|+2800
|Jordan Spieth
|+3000
|Russell Henley
|+3000
|Daniel Berger
|+3500
|Will Zalatoris
|+3500
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+3500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3500
|Shane Lowry
|+4000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+4000
|Marc Leishman
|+4500
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+4500
|Tony Finau
|+4500
|Corey Conners
|+4500
|Tiger Woods
|+4500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4500
|Adam Scott
|+4500
|Patrick Reed
|+4500
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|Justin Rose
|+5000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+5000
|Si Woo Kim
|+5000
|Abraham Ancer
|+5000
|Paul Casey
|+5000
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5500
|Bubba Watson
|+5500
|Billy Horschel
|+5500
|Cameron Young
|+6000
|Webb Simpson
|+6000
|Sungjae Im
|+6000
|Seamus Power
|+6000
|Brian Harman
|+6000
|Sergio Garcia
|+6000
|Max Homa
|+6000
|Gary Woodland
|+6500
|Robert MacIntyre
|+6500
|Kevin Na
|+7000
|Jason Kokrak
|+7000
|Luke List
|+7000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+7000
|Thomas Pieters
|+7000
|Harold Varner III
|+7000
|Talor Gooch
|+7000
|Matthew Wolff
|+8000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+8000
|Kevin Kisner
|+8000
|Ryan Palmer
|+8000
|Lee Westwood
|+9000
|Francesco Molinari
|+9000
|Tom Hoge
|+9000
|Cameron Champ
|+9000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+10000
|Stewart Cink
|+10000
|Sepp Straka
|+10000
|Charl Schwartzel
|+10000
|Lucas Glover
|+13000
|K.H. Lee
|+13000
|J.J. Spaun
|+13000
|Danny Willett
|+13000
|Cameron Davis
|+13000
|Lucas Herbert
|+13000
|Takumi Kanaya
|+13000
|Min Woo Lee
|+15000
|Zach Johnson
|+15000
|Garrick Higgo
|+15000
|Padraig Harrington
|+15000
|Harry Higgs
|+20000
|Hudson Swafford
|+20000
|Guido Migliozzi
|+20000
|Fred Couples
|+30000
|Bernhard Langer
|+30000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|+40000
|Mike Weir
|+40000
|Vijay Singh
|+50000
|Sandy Lyle
|+50000
|Larry Mize
|+50000
