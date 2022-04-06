Odds to lead after first round of 2022 Masters

The Masters gets underway Thursday morning at Augusta National, and bettors likely won’t be able to sleep all night. The best golf tournament of the year brings everyone out of the woodwork to aimlessly place bets on the plethora of markets offered on DraftKings Sportsbook and beyond. Of those markets, one of the more popular is first round leader.

Let’s take a look at the list of odds to lead after Round 1 at Augusta on Thursday, plus some betting splits to give us insight into how the public is thinking.

2022 Masters first-round leader odds

Betting splits

Bets and handle for first-round leader are going to be pretty spread out. It’s a fun market to sprinkle some money on a handful of golfers at long odds in hopes they’ll get hot in the first round. Cam Smith leads the way on DKSB along with Jordan Spieth. Smith has two wins in his past four tournaments. Outright Smith comes in at 14/1 to win The Masters, which are the fourth-best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

As always, Tiger Woods is going to pop up in just about any table sent our way this weekend. Woods is set to return to try and win his sixth Masters title and right now he’s the most heavily bet on golfer in terms of outright bets on DKSB. At 45/1 to lead after Round 1, that narrative would have all of us swooning. It would also help 3% of the bets pay out very nicely. Tiger feels volatile in the betting market in his first tournament in a while. Woods looked good in practice and knows this course and how to win on it better than anybody in the field.

The Masters 2022: First-round leader odds Golfer Odds Golfer Odds Jon Rahm +1400 Justin Thomas +1600 Scottie Scheffler +2000 Cameron Smith +2200 Dustin Johnson +2500 Xander Schauffele +2500 Brooks Koepka +2500 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Viktor Hovland +2800 Collin Morikawa +2800 Rory McIlroy +2800 Jordan Spieth +3000 Russell Henley +3000 Daniel Berger +3500 Will Zalatoris +3500 Louis Oosthuizen +3500 Hideki Matsuyama +3500 Shane Lowry +4000 Bryson DeChambeau +4000 Marc Leishman +4500 Matt Fitzpatrick +4500 Tony Finau +4500 Corey Conners +4500 Tiger Woods +4500 Tyrrell Hatton +4500 Adam Scott +4500 Patrick Reed +4500 Sam Burns +4500 Justin Rose +5000 Tommy Fleetwood +5000 Si Woo Kim +5000 Abraham Ancer +5000 Paul Casey +5000 Joaquin Niemann +5500 Bubba Watson +5500 Billy Horschel +5500 Cameron Young +6000 Webb Simpson +6000 Sungjae Im +6000 Seamus Power +6000 Brian Harman +6000 Sergio Garcia +6000 Max Homa +6000 Gary Woodland +6500 Robert MacIntyre +6500 Kevin Na +7000 Jason Kokrak +7000 Luke List +7000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000 Thomas Pieters +7000 Harold Varner III +7000 Talor Gooch +7000 Matthew Wolff +8000 Mackenzie Hughes +8000 Kevin Kisner +8000 Ryan Palmer +8000 Lee Westwood +9000 Francesco Molinari +9000 Tom Hoge +9000 Cameron Champ +9000 Erik Van Rooyen +10000 Stewart Cink +10000 Sepp Straka +10000 Charl Schwartzel +10000 Lucas Glover +13000 K.H. Lee +13000 J.J. Spaun +13000 Danny Willett +13000 Cameron Davis +13000 Lucas Herbert +13000 Takumi Kanaya +13000 Min Woo Lee +15000 Zach Johnson +15000 Garrick Higgo +15000 Padraig Harrington +15000 Harry Higgs +20000 Hudson Swafford +20000 Guido Migliozzi +20000 Fred Couples +30000 Bernhard Langer +30000 Jose Maria Olazabal +40000 Mike Weir +40000 Vijay Singh +50000 Sandy Lyle +50000 Larry Mize +50000

