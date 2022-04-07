 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Heineken Australian Grand Prix practice online on Thursday and Friday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Heineken Australian Grand Prix in Australia via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Melbourne signage is painted on the concrete barriers around the track. The 2022 Australian Formula One Grand Prix preparations continue at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit. Photo by George Hitchens/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Melbourne this weekend for the Heineken Australian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 1:00 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first practice runs are on Thursday at 11:00 p.m. ET. The second and third practice runs are Friday at 2:00 a.m. ET and 11:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday’s practice will air on ESPNews while Friday’s practices and Saturday’s qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Heineken Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +125, followed by Charles Leclerc at +145. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +850.

How to watch practice for the Heineken Australian Grand Prix

Thursday, April 7

11:00 p.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPNews, WatchESPN

Friday, April 8

2:00 a.m. ET — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN
11:00 p.m. ET — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, April 9

2:00 a.m. ET — Qualifying — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, April 10

1:00 a.m. ET — 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix — ESPN
9:00 a.m. ET — 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix replay — ESPN2
5:00 p.m. ET — 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix replay — ESPNews
10:00 p.m. ET — 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix replay — ESPN2

Entry list

2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Alexander Albon 23 Williams
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
3 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
4 Daniel Ricciardo 3 McLaren
5 Esteban Ocon 31 Alpine
6 Fernando Alonso 14 Alpine
7 George Russell 63 Mercedes
8 Guanyu Zhou 24 Alfa Romeo
9 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas
10 Lance Stroll 18 Aston Martin
11 Lando Norris 4 McLaren
12 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
13 Max Verstappen 1 Red Bull Racing
14 Mick Schumacher 47 Haas
15 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams
16 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri
17 Sebastian Vettel 5 Aston Martin
18 Sergio Pérez 11 Red Bull Racing
19 Valtteri Bottas 77 Alfa Romeo
20 Yuki Tsunoda 22 AlphaTauri

More From DraftKings Nation