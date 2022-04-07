F1 practice live stream: How to watch Heineken Australian Grand Prix practice online on Thursday and Friday

Formula One racing is in Melbourne this weekend for the Heineken Australian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 1:00 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first practice runs are on Thursday at 11:00 p.m. ET. The second and third practice runs are Friday at 2:00 a.m. ET and 11:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday’s practice will air on ESPNews while Friday’s practices and Saturday’s qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Heineken Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +125, followed by Charles Leclerc at +145. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +850.

How to watch practice for the Heineken Australian Grand Prix

Thursday, April 7

11:00 p.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPNews, WatchESPN

Friday, April 8

2:00 a.m. ET — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

11:00 p.m. ET — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, April 9

2:00 a.m. ET — Qualifying — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, April 10

1:00 a.m. ET — 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix — ESPN

9:00 a.m. ET — 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix replay — ESPN2

5:00 p.m. ET — 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix replay — ESPNews

10:00 p.m. ET — 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix replay — ESPN2

Entry list