F1 practice start time: When the Heineken Australian Grand Prix practice starts on Thursday, Friday, and how to watch

This weekend’s F1 race is the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix which will take place in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday, April 10th. Due to the time difference, the race will air live at 1:00 a.m. ET on ESPN. Prior to the race, on Thursday, April 7th the practice sessions will start. Drivers will get a total of three practice sessions before qualifying on Saturday for the race on Sunday.

Teams use the practice run to get comfortable with the track, figure out what equipment adjustments they need, and even potentially test out new drivers. There are three practice runs ahead of qualifying. The first practice run is scheduled for Thursday and will run at 11:00 p.m. ET on ESPNews. The second practice run is scheduled for Friday, April 8th and will run at 2:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2. The third practice run is scheduled for Friday and will run at 11:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN2.

All three practices will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Heineken Australian Grand Prix weekend.

How to watch practice for the Heineken Australian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Thursday, April 7, 11:00 p.m. ET, ESPNews

Practice 2: Friday, April 8, 2:00 a.m. ET, ESPN2

Practice 3: Friday, April 8, 11:00 p.m., ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list