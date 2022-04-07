 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 practice start time: When the Heineken Australian Grand Prix practice starts on Thursday, Friday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at Albert Park Circuit in Australia on Thursday and Friday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By TeddyRicketson
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 Honda overtakes Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving (16) the Ferrari F1-75 during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 27, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

This weekend’s F1 race is the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix which will take place in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday, April 10th. Due to the time difference, the race will air live at 1:00 a.m. ET on ESPN. Prior to the race, on Thursday, April 7th the practice sessions will start. Drivers will get a total of three practice sessions before qualifying on Saturday for the race on Sunday.

Teams use the practice run to get comfortable with the track, figure out what equipment adjustments they need, and even potentially test out new drivers. There are three practice runs ahead of qualifying. The first practice run is scheduled for Thursday and will run at 11:00 p.m. ET on ESPNews. The second practice run is scheduled for Friday, April 8th and will run at 2:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2. The third practice run is scheduled for Friday and will run at 11:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN2.

All three practices will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Heineken Australian Grand Prix weekend.

How to watch practice for the Heineken Australian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Thursday, April 7, 11:00 p.m. ET, ESPNews
Practice 2: Friday, April 8, 2:00 a.m. ET, ESPN2
Practice 3: Friday, April 8, 11:00 p.m., ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Alexander Albon 23 Williams
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
3 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
4 Daniel Ricciardo 3 McLaren
5 Esteban Ocon 31 Alpine
6 Fernando Alonso 14 Alpine
7 George Russell 63 Mercedes
8 Guanyu Zhou 24 Alfa Romeo
9 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas
10 Lance Stroll 18 Aston Martin
11 Lando Norris 4 McLaren
12 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
13 Max Verstappen 1 Red Bull Racing
14 Mick Schumacher 47 Haas
15 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams
16 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri
17 Sebastian Vettel 5 Aston Martin
18 Sergio Pérez 11 Red Bull Racing
19 Valtteri Bottas 77 Alfa Romeo
20 Yuki Tsunoda 22 AlphaTauri

