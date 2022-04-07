Breaking down NBA play-in tournament bracket, seeding for Western Conference

The Western conference playoff picture is almost complete with the 10 teams remaining in contention for the postseason set. While seedings are still to be determined for teams 3-6, we’ve got the play-in bracket set as well.

2022 NBA play-in tournament: Western Conference bracket

No. 7 Timberwolves vs. No. 8 Clippers

No. 9 Pelicans/Spurs vs. No. 10 Pelicans/Spurs

The Minnesota Timberwolves will meet the Los Angeles Clippers in the 7-8 matchup, while the New Orleans Pelicans will face the San Antonio Spurs in the 9-10 game. Since the Spurs hold a head-to-head edge over the Pelicans, the seeds for that 9-10 game are still up in the air. The Los Angeles Lakers are a somewhat surprising exemption from this list given their preseason hype, but injuries and poor play down the stretch ultimately caught up to them. It’s hard to see either the Pelicans or Spurs making it out of this bracket, but at least one of them will get that shot to make the postseason.