What teams are competing in the 2022 NBA play-in tournament?

The 2022 NBA playoff picture is nearly complete, with all 20 teams eligible for the postseason set. The only thing that remains to be determined is the seeding of teams, particularly in the Eastern conference. The West is still up for grabs from seeds 3-6, but the top two teams and the play-in tournament is set. Here’s a look at how the play-in tournament is shaping up in both conferences.

2022 NBA play-in tournament teams

Eastern Conference

No. 7 TEAM vs. No. 8 TEAM

No. 9 TEAM vs. No. 10 TEAM

In the East, we know the four play-in teams. It’ll be the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets. We just don’t know the exact matchups, which makes the last weekend of the regular season exciting and meaningful for these teams.

Western Conference

No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers

No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans/San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 10 Pelicans/Spurs

The matchups are set out West, but we don’t know where the 9-10 game will be played. The Pelicans are two games up on the Spurs and can secure the No. 9 seed with either a win or a Spurs loss. San Antonio holds the head-to-head edge on the season, so a tie in record would result in the Spurs being the No. 9 seed.