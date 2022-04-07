Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Masters Tournament

Golf’s premiere event will tee off this weekend with the 2022 Masters Tournament taking place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA. The 86th playing of The Masters will begin on Thursday, April 7 and conclude on Sunday, April 10.

Jon Rahm entered as the odds-on favorite to win the tournament with +900 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama enters with +3500 odds to defend his title while the returning Tiger Woods is listed at +4500.

The tournament continues on Friday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m.. You can catch the second round action on Friday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on ESPN. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player, as well as special camera angles for the legendary Par 3 16th hole.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of The Masters on Friday.