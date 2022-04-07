 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Masters Tournament

Round 2 of the 2022 Masters Tournament tees off at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday at Augusta National in Georgia. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Golf’s premiere event will tee off this weekend with the 2022 Masters Tournament taking place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA. The 86th playing of The Masters will begin on Thursday, April 7 and conclude on Sunday, April 10.

Jon Rahm entered as the odds-on favorite to win the tournament with +900 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama enters with +3500 odds to defend his title while the returning Tiger Woods is listed at +4500.

The tournament continues on Friday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m.. You can catch the second round action on Friday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on ESPN. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player, as well as special camera angles for the legendary Par 3 16th hole.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of The Masters on Friday.

2022 Masters Tee Times Round 2

Time Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
8:00 AM Jose Maria Olazabal J.J. Spaun
8:11 AM Austin Greaser Padraig Harrington Mike Weir
8:22 AM Larry Mize Francesco Molinari Sepp Straka
8:33 AM Fred Couples Garrick Higgo Guido Migliozzi
8:44 AM Kyoung-Hoon Lee Ryan Palmer Vijay Singh
8:55 AM Min Woo Lee Hudson Swafford Cameron Young
9:06 AM Stewart Cink Brian Harman Harry Higgs
9:17 AM Aaron Jarvis Zach Johnson Si Woo Kim
9:39 AM Mackenzie Hughes Luke List Matthew Wolff
9:50 AM Talor Gooch Jason Kokrak Danny Willett
10:01 AM Max Homa Shane Lowry Kevin Na
10:12 AM Daniel Berger Tommy Fleetwood Kevin Kisner
10:23 AM Paul Casey Bryson DeChambeau Cameron Smith
10:34 AM Joaquin Niemann Louis Oosthuizen Tiger Woods
10:45 AM Hideki Matsuyama James Piot Justin Thomas
10:56 AM Tony Finau Scottie Scheffler Adam Scott
11:18 AM Stewart Hagestad Sandy Lyle
11:29 AM Cameron Champ Lucas Glover Erik van Rooyen
11:40 AM Christiaan Bezuidenhout Cameron Davis Bernhard Langer
11:51 AM Robert MacIntyre Charl Schwartzel Laird Shepherd
12:02 PM Takumi Kanaya Justin Rose Gary Woodland
12:13 PM Corey Conners Russell Henley Lee Westwood
12:24 PM Lucas Herbert Seamus Power Patrick Reed
12:35 PM Tom Hoge Keita Nakajima Bubba Watson
12:57 PM Sungjae Im Marc Leishman Webb Simpson
1:08 PM Sergio Garcia Thomas Pieters Harold Varner III
1:19 PM Abraham Ancer Sam Burns Tyrrell Hatton
1:30 PM Billy Horschel Dustin Johnson Collin Morikawa
1:41 PM Patrick Cantlay Jon Rahm Will Zalatoris
1:52 PM Viktor Hovland Xander Schauffele Jordan Spieth
2:03 PM Matthew Fitzpatrick Brooks Koepka Rory McIlroy

