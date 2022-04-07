Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Masters Tournament

Golf’s premiere event will tee off this weekend with the 2022 Masters Tournament taking place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA. The 86th playing of The Masters will begin on Thursday, April 7 and conclude on Sunday, April 10.
Jon Rahm entered as the odds-on favorite to win the tournament with +900 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama enters with +3500 odds to defend his title while the returning Tiger Woods is listed at +4500.
The tournament continues on Friday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m.. You can catch the second round action on Friday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on ESPN. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player, as well as special camera angles for the legendary Par 3 16th hole.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of The Masters on Friday.
2022 Masters Tee Times Round 2
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:00 AM
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|J.J. Spaun
|8:11 AM
|Austin Greaser
|Padraig Harrington
|Mike Weir
|8:22 AM
|Larry Mize
|Francesco Molinari
|Sepp Straka
|8:33 AM
|Fred Couples
|Garrick Higgo
|Guido Migliozzi
|8:44 AM
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|Ryan Palmer
|Vijay Singh
|8:55 AM
|Min Woo Lee
|Hudson Swafford
|Cameron Young
|9:06 AM
|Stewart Cink
|Brian Harman
|Harry Higgs
|9:17 AM
|Aaron Jarvis
|Zach Johnson
|Si Woo Kim
|9:39 AM
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Luke List
|Matthew Wolff
|9:50 AM
|Talor Gooch
|Jason Kokrak
|Danny Willett
|10:01 AM
|Max Homa
|Shane Lowry
|Kevin Na
|10:12 AM
|Daniel Berger
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Kevin Kisner
|10:23 AM
|Paul Casey
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Cameron Smith
|10:34 AM
|Joaquin Niemann
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Tiger Woods
|10:45 AM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|James Piot
|Justin Thomas
|10:56 AM
|Tony Finau
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Scott
|11:18 AM
|Stewart Hagestad
|Sandy Lyle
|11:29 AM
|Cameron Champ
|Lucas Glover
|Erik van Rooyen
|11:40 AM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Cameron Davis
|Bernhard Langer
|11:51 AM
|Robert MacIntyre
|Charl Schwartzel
|Laird Shepherd
|12:02 PM
|Takumi Kanaya
|Justin Rose
|Gary Woodland
|12:13 PM
|Corey Conners
|Russell Henley
|Lee Westwood
|12:24 PM
|Lucas Herbert
|Seamus Power
|Patrick Reed
|12:35 PM
|Tom Hoge
|Keita Nakajima
|Bubba Watson
|12:57 PM
|Sungjae Im
|Marc Leishman
|Webb Simpson
|1:08 PM
|Sergio Garcia
|Thomas Pieters
|Harold Varner III
|1:19 PM
|Abraham Ancer
|Sam Burns
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1:30 PM
|Billy Horschel
|Dustin Johnson
|Collin Morikawa
|1:41 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Jon Rahm
|Will Zalatoris
|1:52 PM
|Viktor Hovland
|Xander Schauffele
|Jordan Spieth
|2:03 PM
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|Brooks Koepka
|Rory McIlroy