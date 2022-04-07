Breaking down the weather forecast for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR heads to Ridgeway, Virginia for this weekend’s events. The Camping Truck Series will have the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 on Thursday, April 7th. The Xfinity Series will run the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 on Friday, April 8th. The weekend wraps on Saturday, April 9th with the Cup Series running the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400.

The weather is going to start off rocky and should improve as race weekend continues. Thursday morning will have some rain but will clear up until some showers late Friday afternoon. Saturday is going to be cool, but partly sunny.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Martinsville Speedway this weekend in Ridgeway, Virginia, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Thursday, April 7th

Hi 61°, Low 37°: Morning rain with an afternoon shower; cloudy, cooler

3:30 p.m. ET, Truck Series Qualifying

6:00 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

8:00 p.m. ET, Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (250 laps, 131.5 miles)

Friday, April 8th

Hi 62°, Low 34°: Showers late in the afternoon, 62% chance of rain

5:05 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

7:30 p.m. ET, Call 811 Before You Dig 250 (250 laps, 131.2 miles)

Saturday, April 9th

Hi 54°, Low 33°: Partly sunny and cool, 25% chance of rain

7:30 p.m. ET, Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 (400 laps, 210.4 miles)