How to watch Tiger Woods at 2022 Masters via live online stream

Golf’s biggest weekend begins on Thursday, April 7th with the first round of the 2022 Masters. The tournament is held at Augusta National in Augusta Georgia and runs from Thursday to Sunday, April 10th. The first round will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday and all eyes will be on Tiger Woods’ return to the PGA Tour. Woods tees off with his group at 10:34 a.m. ET in the first round.

To watch Tiger Woods compete in The Masters on the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for The Masters are available on ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app. A subscription costs $6.99 per month, or you can save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

All times Eastern

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

Golf Channel

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Live From the Masters

ESPN+

8:45 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Coverage spanning featured holes and groups

ESPN

3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: General coverage

Coverage schedule, Round 3

Golf Channel

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Live From the Masters

ESPN+

10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Coverage spanning featured holes and groups

CBS

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.: General coverage

Coverage schedule, Final round

Golf Channel

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Live From the Masters

ESPN+

10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Coverage spanning featured holes and groups

CBS

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.: General coverage