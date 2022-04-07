How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Xfinity series race via live online stream

The 2022 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 is next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. The race takes place at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia on Friday, April 8th at 7:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying for the race will take place at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 7th and will air on FS1.

Martinsville is one of the four two-lap qualifying formats in the Series. There will be a 20-minute practice and warm-up time for all the cars. Then each car will get two laps to qualify with their fastest lap counting towards their position in the race field.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Thursday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

