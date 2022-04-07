 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Xfinity series race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250 qualifying on Thursday at Martinsville Speedway via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
Daniel Hemric, driver of the #18 Poppy Bank Toyota, celebrates with the 2021 Xfinity Series Championship flag after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2022 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 is next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. The race takes place at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia on Friday, April 8th at 7:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying for the race will take place at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 7th and will air on FS1.

Martinsville is one of the four two-lap qualifying formats in the Series. There will be a 20-minute practice and warm-up time for all the cars. Then each car will get two laps to qualify with their fastest lap counting towards their position in the race field.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Thursday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Call 811 Before You Dig 250

Date: April 7th
Time: 6:05 p.m.
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2022 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Entry List

POS DRIVER NBR TIME
POS DRIVER NBR TIME
1 Sam Mayer 1 TBD
2 Brett Moffitt 2 TBD
3 Sheldon Creed 2 TBD
4 Bayley Currey 4 TBD
5 Matt Mills 5 TBD
6 Ryan Vargas 6 TBD
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 7 TBD
8 Justin Allgaier 7 TBD
9 Josh Berry 8 TBD
10 David Starr 8 TBD
11 Noah Gragson 9 TBD
12 Landon Cassill 10 TBD
13 Daniel Hemric 11 TBD
14 Chad Finchum 13 TBD
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16 TBD
16 Ryan Truex 18 TBD
17 Brandon Jones 19 TBD
18 Austin Hill 21 TBD
19 Anthony Alfredo 23 TBD
20 Derek Griffith 26 TBD
21 Jeb Burton 27 TBD
22 Natalie Decker 28 TBD
23 Myatt Snider 31 TBD
24 Kyle Weatherman 34 TBD
25 Shane Lee 35 TBD
26 Alex Labbe 36 TBD
27 Parker Retzlaff 38 TBD
28 Ryan Sieg 39 TBD
29 Howie DiSavino III 44 TBD
30 Ryan Ellis 45 TBD
31 Brennan Poole 47 TBD
32 Jade Buford 48 TBD
33 Jeremy Clements 51 TBD
34 Harrison Rhodes 52 TBD
35 Ty Gibbs 54 TBD
36 J.J. Yeley 66 TBD
37 Brandon Brown 68 TBD
38 Ronnie Bassett, Jr. 77 TBD
39 Josh Williams 78 TBD
40 Dale Earnhardt, Jr. 88 TBD
41 Mason Massey 91 TBD
42 Riley Herbst 98 TBD
43 Stefan Parsons 99 TBD

More From DraftKings Nation