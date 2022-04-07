 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Xfinity race at Martinsville

The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on April 8th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Friday’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Tire Pros Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on April 02, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2022 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 will be the NASCAR Xfinity Series race this weekend. Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia plays host to the race on Friday, April 8th. The race will air on FS1 and will start at 7:30 p.m. ET. It is preceded the day before by qualifying. This race wasn’t held from 1995 to 2020 but was brought back in 2021. Josh Berry won the race last year with a time of 2:12:05.

Martinsville is the shortest track on the race schedule. It is a .526 mile track and the race consists of 250 laps. The first stage two stages are both 60 laps while the final stage of the race runs 130 laps. The race should last a little over two hours.

Odds are available at DraftKings Sportsbook for the Call 811 Before You Dig 250. Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson and Josh Berry are all tied with the best odds to win the race installed at +550.

Here is the full entry list for Friday’s 2022 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update with live results from qualifying on Thursday.

2022 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Entry List

POS DRIVER NBR TIME
POS DRIVER NBR TIME
1 Stefan Parsons 99 20.28
2 Kyle Weatherman 34 20.363
3 Shane Lee 35 20.392
4 Bayley Currey 4 20.398
5 Dale Earnhardt, Jr. 88 20.407
6 Brennan Poole 47 20.42
7 Ryan Vargas 6 20.451
8 Ryan Ellis 45 20.506
9 Ronnie Bassett, Jr. 77 20.633
10 Matt Mills 5 20.694
11 Chad Finchum 13 20.771
12 Josh Williams 78 20.821
13 Natalie Decker 28 20.987
14 Harrison Rhodes 52 21.297
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16 TBD
16 Alex Labbe 36 TBD
17 Anthony Alfredo 23 TBD
18 Austin Hill 21 TBD
19 Brandon Brown 68 TBD
20 Brandon Jones 19 TBD
21 Brett Moffitt 2 TBD
22 Daniel Hemric 11 TBD
23 David Starr 8 TBD
24 Derek Griffith 26 TBD
25 Howie DiSavino III 44 TBD
26 J.J. Yeley 66 TBD
27 Jade Buford 48 TBD
28 Jeb Burton 27 TBD
29 Jeremy Clements 51 TBD
30 Joe Graf, Jr. 7 TBD
31 Josh Berry 8 TBD
32 Justin Allgaier 7 TBD
33 Landon Cassill 10 TBD
34 Mason Massey 91 TBD
35 Myatt Snider 31 TBD
36 Noah Gragson 9 TBD
37 Parker Retzlaff 38 TBD
38 Riley Herbst 98 TBD
39 Ryan Sieg 39 TBD
40 Ryan Truex 18 TBD
41 Sam Mayer 1 TBD
42 Sheldon Creed 2 TBD
43 Ty Gibbs 54 TBD

More From DraftKings Nation