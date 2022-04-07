NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Xfinity race at Martinsville

The 2022 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 will be the NASCAR Xfinity Series race this weekend. Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia plays host to the race on Friday, April 8th. The race will air on FS1 and will start at 7:30 p.m. ET. It is preceded the day before by qualifying. This race wasn’t held from 1995 to 2020 but was brought back in 2021. Josh Berry won the race last year with a time of 2:12:05.

Martinsville is the shortest track on the race schedule. It is a .526 mile track and the race consists of 250 laps. The first stage two stages are both 60 laps while the final stage of the race runs 130 laps. The race should last a little over two hours.

Odds are available at DraftKings Sportsbook for the Call 811 Before You Dig 250. Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson and Josh Berry are all tied with the best odds to win the race installed at +550.

Here is the full entry list for Friday’s 2022 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update with live results from qualifying on Thursday.