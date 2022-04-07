How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Blue-Emu Pain Relief 200 truck race via live online stream

NASCAR is headed to Martinsville Speedway this week, and qualifying for the Blue-Emu Pain Relief 200 truck race is set for Thursday, April 7th with the race taking place later that night.

Qualifying will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1 or streamed through FOX Live or the FOX Sports App. After a 20-minute practice round/warmup, which can also be seen on FS1, there will be single-truck qualifying two laps around the track to determine the race order.

The official race will go green at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1, and Kyle Busch is a heavy favorite with -125 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Zane Smith won two of the four truck races this season and is coming off a victory at the Circuit of The Americas road course on March 26th.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch on Thursday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Blue-Emu Pain Relief 200

Date: April 7th

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App