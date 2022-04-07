How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Blue-Emu Pain Relief 200 truck race via live online stream

NASCAR is headed to Martinsville Speedway this week, and qualifying for the Blue-Emu Pain Relief 200 truck race is set for Thursday, April 7th with the race taking place later that night.
Qualifying will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1 or streamed through FOX Live or the FOX Sports App. After a 20-minute practice round/warmup, which can also be seen on FS1, there will be single-truck qualifying two laps around the track to determine the race order.
The official race will go green at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1, and Kyle Busch is a heavy favorite with -125 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Zane Smith won two of the four truck races this season and is coming off a victory at the Circuit of The Americas road course on March 26th.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch on Thursday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
How to watch qualifying for the Blue-Emu Pain Relief 200
Date: April 7th
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
2022 Blue-Emu Pain Relief 200, entry list
|#
|Driver
|Make
|#
|Driver
|Make
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|Ford
|2
|Jesse Little
|Chevrolet
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|7
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|9
|Blaine Perkins
|Chevrolet
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Chevrolet
|13
|Johnny Sauter
|Toyota
|15
|Tanner Gray
|Ford
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Toyota
|17
|Taylor Gray
|Ford
|18
|Chandler Smith
|Toyota
|19
|Derek Kraus
|Chevrolet
|20
|Dillon Steuer
|Chevrolet
|22
|Austin Wayne Self
|Chevrolet
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|Chevrolet
|24
|Jack Wood
|Chevrolet
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Chevrolet
|30
|Tate Fogleman
|Toyota
|32
|Bret Holmes
|Chevrolet
|33
|Chase Janes
|Toyota
|35
|Jake Garcia
|Chevrolet
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|40
|Dean Thompson
|Chevrolet
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|43
|Blake Lothian
|Chevrolet
|44
|Kris Wright
|Chevrolet
|45
|Lawless Alan
|Chevrolet
|46
|Kaden Honeycutt
|Ford
|51
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Toyota
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|61
|Chase Purdy
|Toyota
|66
|Ty Majeski
|Toyota
|75
|Parker Kligerman
|Chevrolet
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Toyota
|90
|Justin Carroll
|Toyota
|91
|Colby Howard
|Chevrolet
|98
|Christian Eckes
|Toyota
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Toyota