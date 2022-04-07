 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Blue-Emu Pain Relief 200 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Blue-Emu Pain Relief 200 qualifying on Thursday at Martinsville Speedway via live online stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR is headed to Martinsville Speedway this week, and qualifying for the Blue-Emu Pain Relief 200 truck race is set for Thursday, April 7th with the race taking place later that night.

Qualifying will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1 or streamed through FOX Live or the FOX Sports App. After a 20-minute practice round/warmup, which can also be seen on FS1, there will be single-truck qualifying two laps around the track to determine the race order.

The official race will go green at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1, and Kyle Busch is a heavy favorite with -125 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Zane Smith won two of the four truck races this season and is coming off a victory at the Circuit of The Americas road course on March 26th.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch on Thursday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Blue-Emu Pain Relief 200

Date: April 7th
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 Blue-Emu Pain Relief 200, entry list

# Driver Make
1 Hailie Deegan Ford
2 Jesse Little Chevrolet
4 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota
7 William Byron Chevrolet
9 Blaine Perkins Chevrolet
12 Spencer Boyd Chevrolet
13 Johnny Sauter Toyota
15 Tanner Gray Ford
16 Tyler Ankrum Toyota
17 Taylor Gray Ford
18 Chandler Smith Toyota
19 Derek Kraus Chevrolet
20 Dillon Steuer Chevrolet
22 Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet
23 Grant Enfinger Chevrolet
24 Jack Wood Chevrolet
25 Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet
30 Tate Fogleman Toyota
32 Bret Holmes Chevrolet
33 Chase Janes Toyota
35 Jake Garcia Chevrolet
38 Zane Smith Ford
40 Dean Thompson Chevrolet
42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet
43 Blake Lothian Chevrolet
44 Kris Wright Chevrolet
45 Lawless Alan Chevrolet
46 Kaden Honeycutt Ford
51 Kyle Busch Toyota
52 Stewart Friesen Toyota
56 Timmy Hill Toyota
61 Chase Purdy Toyota
66 Ty Majeski Toyota
75 Parker Kligerman Chevrolet
88 Matt Crafton Toyota
90 Justin Carroll Toyota
91 Colby Howard Chevrolet
98 Christian Eckes Toyota
99 Ben Rhodes Toyota

