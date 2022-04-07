 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Truck race

We’ve got the full racing order for Thursday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 truck race as qualifying wraps.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR: Truck Series Fr8 208 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 will feature events starting in the early afternoon on Thursday, April 7th till later in the night with practice and qualifying, followed by the actual race at 8:00 p.m. ET. All of Thursday’s truck series events will air on FS1.

Practice will get started at 3:00 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 3:30 p.m. ET. All trucks will qualify in a single-truck format with two laps to determine the race order.

Zane Smith won the most recent NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2021. He also won two of the four truck series races this season. Kyle Busch is a heavy favorite to win this event with -125 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the full field for Thursday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 Blue-Emu Pain Relief 200, entry list

# Driver Make
# Driver Make
1 Hailie Deegan Ford
2 Jesse Little Chevrolet
4 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota
7 William Byron Chevrolet
9 Blaine Perkins Chevrolet
12 Spencer Boyd Chevrolet
13 Johnny Sauter Toyota
15 Tanner Gray Ford
16 Tyler Ankrum Toyota
17 Taylor Gray Ford
18 Chandler Smith Toyota
19 Derek Kraus Chevrolet
20 Dillon Steuer Chevrolet
22 Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet
23 Grant Enfinger Chevrolet
24 Jack Wood Chevrolet
25 Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet
30 Tate Fogleman Toyota
32 Bret Holmes Chevrolet
33 Chase Janes Toyota
35 Jake Garcia Chevrolet
38 Zane Smith Ford
40 Dean Thompson Chevrolet
42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet
43 Blake Lothian Chevrolet
44 Kris Wright Chevrolet
45 Lawless Alan Chevrolet
46 Kaden Honeycutt Ford
51 Kyle Busch Toyota
52 Stewart Friesen Toyota
56 Timmy Hill Toyota
61 Chase Purdy Toyota
66 Ty Majeski Toyota
75 Parker Kligerman Chevrolet
88 Matt Crafton Toyota
90 Justin Carroll Toyota
91 Colby Howard Chevrolet
98 Christian Eckes Toyota
99 Ben Rhodes Toyota

