NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Truck race

The NASCAR Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 will feature events starting in the early afternoon on Thursday, April 7th till later in the night with practice and qualifying, followed by the actual race at 8:00 p.m. ET. All of Thursday’s truck series events will air on FS1.
Practice will get started at 3:00 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 3:30 p.m. ET. All trucks will qualify in a single-truck format with two laps to determine the race order.
Zane Smith won the most recent NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2021. He also won two of the four truck series races this season. Kyle Busch is a heavy favorite to win this event with -125 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Here is the full field for Thursday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.
2022 Blue-Emu Pain Relief 200, entry list
|#
|Driver
|Make
|#
|Driver
|Make
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|Ford
|2
|Jesse Little
|Chevrolet
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|7
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|9
|Blaine Perkins
|Chevrolet
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Chevrolet
|13
|Johnny Sauter
|Toyota
|15
|Tanner Gray
|Ford
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Toyota
|17
|Taylor Gray
|Ford
|18
|Chandler Smith
|Toyota
|19
|Derek Kraus
|Chevrolet
|20
|Dillon Steuer
|Chevrolet
|22
|Austin Wayne Self
|Chevrolet
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|Chevrolet
|24
|Jack Wood
|Chevrolet
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Chevrolet
|30
|Tate Fogleman
|Toyota
|32
|Bret Holmes
|Chevrolet
|33
|Chase Janes
|Toyota
|35
|Jake Garcia
|Chevrolet
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|40
|Dean Thompson
|Chevrolet
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|43
|Blake Lothian
|Chevrolet
|44
|Kris Wright
|Chevrolet
|45
|Lawless Alan
|Chevrolet
|46
|Kaden Honeycutt
|Ford
|51
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Toyota
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|61
|Chase Purdy
|Toyota
|66
|Ty Majeski
|Toyota
|75
|Parker Kligerman
|Chevrolet
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Toyota
|90
|Justin Carroll
|Toyota
|91
|Colby Howard
|Chevrolet
|98
|Christian Eckes
|Toyota
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Toyota