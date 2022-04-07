NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Truck race

The NASCAR Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 will feature events starting in the early afternoon on Thursday, April 7th till later in the night with practice and qualifying, followed by the actual race at 8:00 p.m. ET. All of Thursday’s truck series events will air on FS1.

Practice will get started at 3:00 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 3:30 p.m. ET. All trucks will qualify in a single-truck format with two laps to determine the race order.

Zane Smith won the most recent NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2021. He also won two of the four truck series races this season. Kyle Busch is a heavy favorite to win this event with -125 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the full field for Thursday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.