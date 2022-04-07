How to watch the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Truck race, via live stream

The NASCAR Truck Series is at Martinsville Speedway this season, and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 race will take place on Thursday, April 7th. The day will get started with practice at 3:00 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 3:30 p.m. ET with the race beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. All three events will air on FS1 and live streamed on FOX Live.

Zane Smith won the truck series the last time it was in Martinsville in October 2021 and won two of the four races in 2022 including the most recent event at the Circuit of The Americas road course on March 26th.

However, Kyle Busch is listed as a heavy favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -125 odds to come away with a victory on Thursday.

How to watch the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200

Date: April 7th

Time: 8:00 p.m.

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.