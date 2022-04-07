Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, April 7

There are seven games on Thursday’s NBA slate, headlined by TNT’s doubleheader with Celtics-Bucks and Lakers-Warriors. Even with a limited number of games, there are a lot of stars in action as playoff seeding is on the line in both conferences. That gives bettors plenty of choices when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 26.5 points (-105)

Towns went for 60 over the Spurs a month ago, and is averaging 42.5 points per game in two contests against the club. The big man has a favorable matchup against this team and should be backed to keep delivering big numbers. The Timberwolves are fighting for the No. 6 seed, so look for Towns to have another big night.

Khris Middleton over 2.5 3-pointers (+100)

Middleton is shooting 41.6 percent from deep since the All-Star break and he’s taking 7.1 triples per game in that span. In those 16 games, he’s gone over this line 10 times. The Bucks are fighting for playoff positioning and need a win over the Celtics Thursday. At plus money, this is a strong prop to back.

James Harden triple-double vs. Raptors (+550)

This is the high-upside play for Thursday’s slate. There’s a lot of questions about the 76ers as they go up to Toronto without top wing defender Matisse Thybulle. Harden has been in a bit of a slump scoring the ball lately. However, he’s averaging 15.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game over the last four contests. Look for the Beard to make a big statement against the Raptors tonight.

