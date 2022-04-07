NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, April 7

We’ve only got seven games on Thursday’s NBA slate but the lineup is loaded with star players. With plenty of high-priced options to pay up for, it’s going to be the value plays which ultimately determine the outcome of tonight’s contests. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans, $4,800

Jones has a pair of 30+ fantasy point performances in his last five games, where he’s been on an absolute tear. The Pelicans forward contributes in every stat column and should get extended run against a bad Trail Blazers team. Look for Jones to be a strong value performer in Thursday’s DFS slate.

Zach Collins, San Antonio Spurs, $4,500

It’s taken some time, but Collins is finally getting minutes for the Spurs. He’s averaging 26.9 minutes per game over the last three and should be in line for another big game with Jock Landale out. The matchup is tough but Collins is averaging 15.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game over the last three contests. He’s capable of delivering a nice outing in what should be a high-scoring game.

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,100

The rookie is coming off a 34 fantasy point outing against the Suns and might be the lone bright spot of this Lakers season. With LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all slated to sit, Reaves will be one of the primary ball-handlers for LA. He’s averaging 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists against Golden State this season but should be in line for a more prominent role tonight if the stars sit.