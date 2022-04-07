Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Raptors on Thursday

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will wrap up their final road trip tonight when they play Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors. In their last meeting on March 20, the Raptors defeated the Sixers 93-88. Pascal Siakam led all scorers with 26 points, while adding 10 rebounds and five assists. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 220.

76ers vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +1.5

The Sixers enter tonight’s game on a three-game winning streak after defeating the Indiana Pacers 131-122 Tuesday night. Embiid led the way with a monstrous performance, recording 45 points (18-30 FG, 2-3 3pt) and 13 rebounds. It was his second-straight game with at least 40 points and 10 boards.

Philadelphia is currently tied with the Bucks for the third seed in the East, but the Sixers only a half-game behind the Celtics for the second seed. If the Sixers can win tonight, it will put them a good spot to potentially win the No. 2 seed. Philadelphia is 8-4 in its last 12 games, but 1-5 against the spread in the last six road games. Overall, the Sixers are 11-12-1 ATS as road favorites this season.

The Raptors have won four out of their last five games and are coming off a 10-point win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. With that win, Toronto helped itself in the playoff standings as the Raptors currently hold the fifth seed. The Bulls are a half-game behind the Raptors, but it does not look like they will catch them. Toronto is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games and 5-1 in the last six home games. Without Matisse Thybulle for the Sixers, it’ll give the Raptors an advantage offensively but the Sixers could counter that with Danny Green in the starting lineup. However, Toronto plays well at home and I like the Raptors to keep it close.

Over/Under: Over 220

In their last three matchups this season, the total points scored were 224, 223, and 181. The total has gone over in six of the Sixers’ last nine games, while the total has gone under in 13 of the Raptors’ last 19 games. I think the last game between the Sixers and Raptors were an anomaly, so take the over in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.