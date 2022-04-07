Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Timberwolves on Thursday

The San Antonio Spurs (34-45) will pay a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves (45-35) as the end of the season is just around the corner. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center.

The Spurs have clinched a spot in the play-in tournament while the Timberwolves are still fighting to climb out of the play-in bracket. They sit two games behind the sixth-place Nuggets, so the Wolves should be expected to go for the win tonight as they hope results fall their way so they can climb into sixth place themselves.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Timberwolves are favored to win by 8.5 points at home tonight, priced at -365 on the moneyline. The Spurs sit at +280 while the point total is set at 241.5.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Spurs +8.5 (-115)

The Spurs are playing some of the best basketball of the season as they’ve won seven of their last eight outings, and are currently riding a three-game winning streak after toppling the Nuggets on Tuesday. While they’ve already clinched a spot in the play-in tournament, they still have a chance to move into ninth place ahead of the Pelicans as they sit just one game behind. They’ll be without star Dejounte Murray (illness) for the fourth straight game, but that hasn’t slowed them down much as they haven’t lost since he’s been out.

San Antonio comes into this game as an underdog, but the Timberwolves have only covered twice in their last eight outings while the Spurs have covered seven in that same stretch. With the spread at 8.5 points, I’m leaning toward the Spurs to at least keep it close enough to cover.

Over/Under: Under 241.5

The Spurs have finished under the total in seven of their last 10 games as their defense has seen some significant improvement over the last stretch. Even if both sides play a faster paced game, I think this one stays with San Antonio’s trend and finishes under 241.5 tonight.

