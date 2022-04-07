Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Warriors on Thursday

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-48) will visit the Golden State Warriors (50-29) on Thursday night as the season nears its end. Both teams have just three games left to play, and tonight’s contest is set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Warriors favored by 12.5 points at home, with moneyline odds installed at -900. The Lakers sit at +600 while the point total is 221.5.

Lakers vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +12.5

The Lakers, already eliminated from playoff contention, won’t have much to play for tonight against the Warriors. They’re currently riding a seven-game losing streak, and have only managed to cover the spread three times. They’re a total of 17-22 ATS away from home overall this season as well.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook all listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s game, don’t expect them to snap the losing streak at Chase Center tonight. Regardless, the Warriors still haven’t beaten the Lakers by double digits this season and they’ll be without Stephen Curry on the floor tonight as well.

I expect the Warriors to pull out a win, but the Lakers should be able to keep the score close enough to at least cover the spread.

Over/Under: Under 221.5

The Warriors have finished under the total in their last four consecutive games, while the the Lakers have gone under in two of their last three. With essentially nothing of value left to play for in the case of the Lakers, and the Warriors having already locked up home court advantage, expect a slower pace altogether in this game. It might be a close call, but I’m taking the under in this one.

