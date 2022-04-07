How to watch every hole at the 2022 Masters Tournament

Many years ago the only part of the course at Augusta National Golf Club fans knew was the back nine. Because what CBS showed on Saturday and Sunday was the only play we would be able to see from the year’s first major.

Fast forward a few decades, and now basically every shot taken over all four days at the 2022 Masters Tournament is available on television, live stream, as well as the Masters.com website. What was once secured and left only to the patrons inside the gates is now available to all, and it has helped make Augusta National an even more revered part of the golf calendar.

But the best live stream option for The Masters is PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN, as well as any ESPN app available for mobile devices, game consoles and more.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Below is a look at the 2022 Masters coverage schedule. All times are ET.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters app

Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Round 1 Featured Groups

10:34 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

10:56 a.m.: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

1:30 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

1:52 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

Featured Holes (4, 5, 6): 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12, 13): 10:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Featured Holes (Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th): 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

ESPN

General coverage: 3:00-7:30 p.m.

Coverage schedule, Round 3 and Final round

ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters app

Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Featured Holes (4, 5, 6): 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Featured Holes (Amen Corner): 11:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Featured Holes (Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th): 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

CBS

General Coverage: 3:00-7:00 p.m. (Saturday)

General Coverage: 2:00-7:00 p.m. (Sunday)