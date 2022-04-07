Best bets, favorite plays on MLB Opening Day 2022

Opening Day is finally here and seven games are on the slate today as the 2022 MLB season officially gets underway.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Opening Day on Thursday, April 7.

MLB picks, best bets for Opening Day 2022

Astros vs. Angles Under 8.5 runs (+100)

The Houston Astros will pay a visit to AL West rival Los Angeles Angels to open the season and this will feature a pitching duel between Framber Valdez and reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani on the mound. Even if both starters get yanked early, this will be a battle of who blinks first. Take the under.

Braves -1.5 vs. Reds (+110)

The Atlanta Braves officially begins their World Series title defense this evening and will do so against the Cincinnati Reds. Braves batters like Austin Riley will be fired up to put on a show in front of the home fans at Truist Park as they unveil the championship pennant, so expect them to cover big here.

Brewers Over 5.5 runs vs. Cubs (+105)

The Milwaukee Brewers open the season at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs this afternoon and are facing starter Kyle Hendricks. The Cubs starter had a rough time in his four starts against the Brew-Crew last year, giving up 28 hits and 15 earned runs for an ERA of 6.14. Expect Milwaukee to jump all over Hendricks once again today.

