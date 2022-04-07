Moneyline pick, best player prop for Reds vs. Braves on Opening Day

The Opening Day matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves carries importance for both teams. For Cincinnati, due to the lockout and the delayed start to the season, they will be opening the regular season on the road for the first time since 1990. Atlanta is the reigning World Series Champion and will likely have some sort of ceremony prior to the game. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2 from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Braves, 8:08 p.m. ET

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (+110)

Total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Braves -180, Reds +155

The Braves are taking the field for the first time since celebrating a World Series victory. The team looks the same for the most part. Ronald Acuna Jr. is still sidelined from his injury recovery and longtime Brave Freddie Freeman is on the Los Angeles Dodgers now. The Matt Olson era is getting started as Atlanta cleaned out its farm system to bring in the young, power-hitting first baseman. Max Fried takes the mound for the Braves and is coming off a 14-7 season with a 3.04 ERA.

The Reds are going to be an interesting team in the 2022 season. Not because they are going to be very good, but it will be interesting to see how they win games. The front office traded away Jesse Winker, Sonny Gray and Eugenio Suarez while letting Nick Castellanos walk in free agency. Cincinnati is going to have a rough season but will look for the youth of Jonathan India and Hunter Greene to spark some life into this team. On Opening Day though, this one should be all Braves.

ML pick: Braves -180

Player prop: Jonathan India over 0.5 hits

While the current situation for Cincinnati looks gloomy, the future is bright. Part of that stems from the reigning NL Rookie of the Year Jonathan India. The second baseman played in 150 games for the Reds in 2021 and hit .269 with 34 doubles, 21 home runs and 69 RBIs. India has never faced the left-handed Fried, but he is one of the best hitters in the Reds lineup and should be able to tally at least one base hit in this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.