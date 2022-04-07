Moneyline pick, best player prop for Mets vs. Nationals on Opening Day

In one of several games on Opening Day in the majors, the New York Mets will take on the Washington Nationals at 7:05 p.m. ET. Tylor Megill will get the start for the Mets, while the Nats will give the ball to Patrick Corbin. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Mets vs. Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

Run line: Mets -1.5 (+140)

Total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Mets -115, Nationals -105

We open up the 2022 season with a little NL East action between the Mets and Nationals. Both teams did not have great 2021 seasons as they finished third and fourth, respectively in the division. Tonight’s start should’ve been lined up for Jacob deGrom, but he’s dealing with a shoulder injury.

This means all eye with be on Megill, who went 4-6 last season with a 4.52 ERA in 18 starts. The 26-year-old starting pitcher did not have much success against the Nats in 2021 with a 1-1 record and 4.91 ERA (two starts). Meanwhile, Washington is hoping for a better year from Corbin, who had a 9-16 record and 5.82 ERA in 31 starts. The southpaw got blasted at home last season with a 6.27 ERA. However, Corbin was not bad against the Mets last season with an ERA of 4.76 and 1-1 record. But the veteran pitcher did give up five home runs, which was the second-most to any team behind the Phillies (8). The 32-year-old Corbin did pitch much better in spring, but I like the Mets’ offense to get going with their new additions.

ML pick: Mets -115

Player prop: Tylor Megill over 4.5 strikeouts (+130)

Since it’s Opening Day, we don’t have much to go off when it comes to props. Therefore, we have to lean on what Megill did last year. In his last 10 starts, the right-handed starting pitcher went over 4.5 strikeouts eight times. Coincidentally, two out of those eight starts came against the Nationals, where he had five and eight strikeouts in only five and six innings pitched. At +130, I’m willing to throw a half unit on this because it’s also better than playing the under at -175.

