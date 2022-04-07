Full list of game odds for each matchup on MLB Opening Day 2022

MLB’s 2022 Opening Day is finally here! A little later than originally expected! And with fewer games than originally scheduled! But hey, it’s still here.

Two games have already been postponed — Red Sox vs. Yankees, Mariners vs. Twins — leaving us with seven games on Thursday’s slate. The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves will open up at home versus the Cincinnati Reds. The Braves are heavy favorites (-210), but the St. Louis Cardinals are the day’s biggest favorite (-220) as they will host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Opening Day’s marquee matchup features the Houston Astros taking on Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels. L.A. is favored (-135) versus the defending American League champs.

Here’s a look at the odds for each matchup on Opening Day for the 2022 MLB season.

MLB Opening Day odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Run line: TBD

Total: TBD

Moneyline: Brewers -170, Cubs +150

Guardians vs. Royals

Run line: Guardians -1.5

Total: 8 runs

Moneyline: Guardians -125, Royals +105

Pirates vs. Cardinals

Run line: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 8 runs

Moneyline: Cardinals -220, Pirates +180

Reds vs. Braves

Run line: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.5 runs

Moneyline: Braves -210, Reds +175

Astros vs. Angels

Run line: Angels -1.5

Total: 8.5 runs

Moneyline: Angels -135, Astros +115

Padres vs. Diamondbacks

Run line: Padres -1.5

Total: 9 runs

Moneyline: Padres -170, Diamondbacks +150

