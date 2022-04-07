Rookies to target in baseball card market prior to 2022 MLB Opening Day

With 2022 MLB Opening Day scheduled for first pitch on Thursday, it’s a great time to check out how the baseball card market is doing. At this point, many collectors are filling up their personal collections with their favorite players, but also thinking about which rookies should the invest in for a potential flip down the road.

Last season, we saw collectors rack up on Wander Franco rookie cards after he made his debut for the Tampa Bay Rays. We should expect to see the same excitement this season with a loaded rookie class that will give us some moments.

Baseball card watch: MLB rookies

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez this year, who had a stellar spring training. J-Rod slashed .412/.487/.794 with three home runs and eight RBI in 39 plate appearances.

The 21-year-old outfielder fast tracked his way through the minors last season, hitting the cover off the ball in High-A and Double-A ball. If you’re looking to get his 2019 Bowman Chrome Prospects RC, it will cost you about $40 plus for the raw card.

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

Witt is another one of baseball’s top prospects who will be playing on Opening Day and is the future for the Royals. In spring training, Witt slashed .406/.441/.781 with three homers and eight RBI in 34 plate appearances.

Just like Rodriguez, Witt dominated the minors last season and played well both at Double-A and Triple-A. At Double-A Northwest-Arkansas, he hit .295 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI. He followed that up at Triple-A Omaha with 17 home runs, 46 RBI, and .285 batting average. If you are looking to get his 2021 Bowman Chrome Prospect RC (raw), it would cost you about $40 or more.

Mickey Moniak, Philadelphia Phillies

The former first overall pick of the 2016 MLB Draft is starting to come into his own and that is great news for the Philadelphia Phillies. Moniak has played outstanding in spring training and made it tough for the Phils’ brass to not keep him on the Opening Day roster.

The 24-year-old is crushing the ball down in Clearwater, FL, hitting .371 with five home runs and nine RBI in 35 plate appearances. Just like with all these prospects, it remains to be seen if they can translate their ST success to the regular season. Moniak will get ample chances to do that as he’ll be in centerfield often with Matt Vierling, another Phillies rookie.

Spencer Torkelson, Detroit

Lastly, we have to talk about Torkelson, who was the first overall pick in 2020 MLB Draft and is already set to make his pro debut this week. The Arizona State standout went to work last year in the minors, starting the season in High-A ball and ending it in Triple-A. Throughout all three levels, Tork hit .267 with 30 home runs and 91 RBI (121 games).

In spring training, Torkelson did not have the success like Witt or Rodriguez, but still hit .258 with a home run and four RBI in 39 plate appearances. If you want to purchase Tork’s 2020 Bowman Draft Chrome RC (raw), it will run you $25.00 or more.