When will Mike Soroka pitch this season?

Mike Soroka had an incredible 2019 season for the Atlanta Braves. Not only did he finish second in NL Rookie of the Year voting, but finished sixth in voting for the NL Cy Young that year. Soroka was looking like the ace the Braves had been waiting for. Then, in August of 2020, Soroka came off the mound to cover first base on a slow roller and as he did, felt his Achilles pop.

There were complications in Soroka’s first surgery to repair the tendon. Due to it healing improperly, he tore it again walking into the team’s clubhouse in 2021. This required yet another season-ending surgery that saw him miss the Braves’ 2021 World Series run.

Mike Soroka injury update

Soroka is still recovering from the second surgery and will miss the start of the 2022 season with the Braves. In a recent interview, he said that he is on track with his most recent recovery timeline. Soroka is expected to take the mound for the Braves in 2022 and his return could be around the mid-season mark. Soroka would be a huge addition to the Braves rotation if he can return to form around the All-Star Break ahead of the 2022 Trade Deadline. Soroka has pitched in 37 big league games in his career so far. He had a 15-6 record with a career 2.86 ERA.