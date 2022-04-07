When will Adley Rutschman be in lineup for Orioles this season?

The Baltimore Orioles are patiently waiting to bring their top prospect Adley Rutschman to their big league roster. Rutschman is the franchise’s top prospect but is also the No. 2 overall prospect in all of baseball. While Baltimore is trying to get all they can out of the control they have over his contract, they certainly are needed his bat in their big league lineup. The switch-hitting catcher is bound for the big leagues, but a triceps injury has delayed his arrival.

Adley Rutschman injury update

Rutschman sustained the injury on March 11th playing in an intrasquad game. He was then shut down for two weeks but has resumed minor baseball activities. Rutschman has done some defensive and catching work with some very light swings thrown in. He is expected to be in the big leagues by the latter part of April. Rutschman will start out as the Orioles' backup catcher, but he shouldn’t take long before forcing his way into the starting role.

Rutschman was the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and expectations have been high for him since then. In 2021, he totaled 123 games played between the AA and AAA affiliates for Baltimore. He hit .285 with 25 doubles, 23 home runs and 75 RBIs in 2021.