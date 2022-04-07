Will Yoan Moncada be ready for Opening Day?

Yoan Moncada is a third baseman for the Chicago White Sox. Ahead of a spring training game on Tuesday, Moncada is said to have tweaked something on his right side. It wasn’t expected to sideline him long as his status was day-to-day. Moncada said that he could have played if he needed to, but acknowledged there wasn’t a reason to risk it in one of the last spring training games ahead of the team’s first game on Friday, April 8th.

Yoan Moncada injury update

This injury is a little worse than previously expected. On Thursday, April 7th James Fegan tweeted out that Moncada was heading to the 10-day IL retroactive to April 5th with a right oblique strain. Once the adrenaline from the game wore off, Moncada said that he could feel the injury when he swings and it was affecting him. While he is sidelined with injury look for Andrew Vaughn to be an option at third base for Chicago which would allow Gavin Sheets to DH.

Moncada has been with the White Sox since 2017. His best season came in 2019 when he played in 132 games and hit .315 with 25 home runs and 79 RBIs. Last season, Moncada played in 144 games for Chicago. He hit .263 with 14 home runs and 61 RBIs. The White Sox are infusing their lineup with younger talent and it has forced Moncada towards the bottom of the batting order. Even so, he is still an important part of the offense and will be the starting third baseman whenever he is healthy.