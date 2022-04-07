When will Luis Castillo pitch this season?

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo is looking to have a bounce back 2022 season after a disappointing last year on the mound. However, his 2022 debut will have to wait as he’s dealing a sore shoulder.

Luis Castillo injury update

Castillo didn’t throw a single pitch in the spring training due to the sore shoulder and was placed on the 10-day injured list. Reds manager David Bell told reporters at the end of last month that the veteran starter will travel with the team to start the season, per Bobby Nightengale Jr.

Bell also said that he will need some rehab games before returning to the big league, but hope to have him back sometime this month. With the Reds down Castillo and Mike Minor, they will need Tyler Mahle to hold down the fort. Mahle was Cincinnati’s best pitcher last season with a record of 13-6 and 3.75 ERA through 33 starts. He also had 210 strikeouts in 180 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, Castillo was on the other end of the spectrum with a 8-16 record and 3.98 ERA in 33 starts. The veteran pitcher had 192 strikeouts, but struggled with walks — allowing 75 in 187.2 innings pitched. The Reds will look towards top prospects in Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo to eat up some innings this month and hopefully pick up wins.