When will Dustin May return to Dodgers rotation this season?

Dustin May is a starting pitcher in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. He was off to a promising start to his career but suffered a torn UCL on May 1st, 2021. Tommy John surgery was required to fix the tear and May is currently recovering. He is expected to be back sometime this season, but it is unclear exactly when Dodger fans can expect May to be back on the mound.

Dustin May injury update

While a specific date isn’t available for May’s return, we know that it won’t be in the first month of the season. The Dodgers moved him to the 60-day IL on March 17th which will have May sidelined until at least May 17th. Los Angeles is going to have a competitive team yet again in 2022, but they will miss May in their starting rotation to begin the season.

May has pitched in 42 games for the Dodgers with a mix of bullpen work to go along with his spot in the starting rotation. He has a 6-5 record with a 2.93 ERA over 19 career starts and 12 games coming out of the bullpen.