When will Stephen Strasburg return to Nationals rotation this season?

Stephen Strasburg has had a rough few seasons for the Washington Nationals. He won the 2019 World Series with the team and was the World Series MVP. Strasburg opted out of the last four years of his contract and tested free agency. The Nationals were able to bring him back on a seven-year, $245 million contract that, at the time, was the largest amount of money in one contract for a starting pitcher.

Then in 2020, Strasburg started the pandemic-shortened season on the IL. He debuted in August but left his second start of the season with a nerve issue in his pitching hand. He was shut down for the remainder of the season and set his eyes on the 2021 campaign. Last season, Strasburg got through two starts and then landed on the IL with inflammation in his right shoulder. Once he returned, he made three more starts before hitting the IL again in June with a neck strain. Strasburg then underwent surgery to alleviate the neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome he was suffering from and his season was done.

Stephen Strasburg injury update

Strasburg had arm issues early on in his career and the Nationals had to learn how to manage his innings. Unfortunately, he just can’t seem to stay healthy. Strasburg is still recovering from his surgery and is going to miss the start of the 2022 season. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said in a press conference a few weeks ago that Strasburg was expected to start 20-25 games for the team this season. That would put his return to the mound around mid-May although nothing is certain at this point.

Strasburg has been with the Nationals since 2010 after he was drafted in the first round of the 2009 MLB Draft. Over his 12-year career, he has started 246 games. He has a 113-61 record with a 3.21 career ERA. Strasburg won at least 10 games each year between 2014 and 2019. His injury-riddled recent history could go down as one of the most talked-about injuries for a player in history.