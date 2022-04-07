Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Opening Day 2022

We have a seven-game slate in the majors for Opening Day, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has six games starting at 4:10 p.m. ET with the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Opening Day 2022.

Mets vs. Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

Starling Marte ($5,100)

Pete Alonso ($4,800)

Francisco Lindor ($4,600)

Since it’s Opening Day, we do not know how things play out, however, we do know that the best way to build a stack is looking at the pitcher and totals on DraftKings Sportsbook. With that in mind, tonight’s New York Mets-Washington Nationals game could have some offense with Patrick Corbin on the mound.

Corbin struggled on the mound last season with a 9-16 record and 5.82 ERA in 31 starts for the Nets. One Met who had success off of him was first baseman Pete Alonso. Alonso went 4-for-7 with three home runs and 4 RBI in nine plate appearances against Corbin. I’m willing to put him in my lineup at only $4,800 in salary.

Astros vs. Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

Mike Trout ($6,200)

Jared Walsh ($4,400)

Jo Adell ($2,500)

This might be one of the best games on paper to begin the season with the Houston Astros going out west to play the Los Angeles Angels. Most DFS player would try to do a stack with Astros’ players as their lineup is loaded with guys. However, we are going to go against the trend and stack against Framber Valdez.

Valdez had a good season on the mound with a 11-6 record and 3.14 ERA. He even pitched better against the Angels with a 3.00 ERA in two starts. But with Mike Trout healthy, I think we can ink him into the lineup, along with Jared Walsh, who hit a home run off of Valdez last season.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

Manny Machado ($4,800)

Jake Cronenworth ($4,200)

Wil Myers ($3,400)

For our last team stack on Opening Day, we are going to stay out west and build a lineup around the San Diego Padres, who will be taking on Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Padres are without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the foreseeable future, but that does not mean this team will not hit. Third baseman Manny Machado will have to be that guy for them and he had a solid spring training, which is good news for San Diego. Machado went 1-for-9 last year against MadBum, but its a brand new year. Jake Cronenworth is another solid option for this stack as he hit .266 last season and offers versatility at first and second base.