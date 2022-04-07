MLB DFS picks, values on Opening Day, April 7

There are seven games on the slate for Opening Day, with the first game beginning at 2:20 p.m. ET between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Yu Darvish, Padres vs. Diamondbacks ($9,500) — Since its Opening Day, we do not know how everything will play out as everyone starts out with a clean slate. Darvish is the highest valued starting pitcher on today’s slate and will be looking to bounce back from an average 2021 season (8-11, 4.22 ERA).

The good news for Darvish is he’ll be facing the Diamondbacks, who he had some success against last season. In his last four starts against Arizona, he only posted 12.7 fantasy points per game. Darvish struggled away from Petco Park last year (2-7, 5.54 ERA), but can change that tonight.

Shane Bieber, Guardians vs. Royals ($8,300) — If you don’t want to spend almost $10K in salary for a pitcher, then Bieber might be a better option. The former AL Cy Young winner is back on the mound after missing a considerable amount of time last year due to a shoulder injury.

Despite only making 16 starts, Bieber went 7-4 with an ERA of 3.14 and had 134 strikeouts in 96.2 innings pitched. The 26-year-old actually faced the Royals in his first home start of the year, where he had 12 strikeouts in 6.1 innings and only allowed three earned (1 HR) for 30.1 fantasy points per game.

Top Hitters

Mike Trout, Angels vs. Astros ($6,200) — Trout is the highest-valued hitter in today’s slate as he’ll be looking to stay healthy for the whole 162 and lead the Angels into the playoffs. He only played in 36 games last year because of a calf strain and still hit .333 with eight home runs and 18 RBI.

Trout will play an integral part in an Angels’ offense that has some sluggers in Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh. The veteran outfielder has not had the best of luck against Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez, going 0-for-7 with three strikeouts, but it’s a brand new year.

Juan Soto, Nationals vs. Mets ($5,000) — Soto made some noise last season in the NL MVP race, hitting .313 with 29 home runs and 95 RBI. If the Nationals want to go anywhere in the NL East, they are going to need him to lead the way.

At $5K in salary, he’s a great option to start on Opening Day against the New York Mets, who will have Tylor Megill on the mound. Soto is 0-2 in five plate appearances against Megill, but overall, he hit .298 with three home runs and 11 RBI against the Mets last season.

Value Pitcher

Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks vs. Padres ($5,900) — There technically isn’t no value pitchers under $5K for today’s slate, but there's value with MadBum over JT Brubaker, who is somehow valued at $7,500 for the Pirates. Bumgarner wasn’t great last season, but was not bad either as he had a 7-10 record, 4.67 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 146.1 innings pitched.

In his last two starts against San Diego, he had a total of 11 strikeouts, held them four earned runs in 13.2 innings pitched, and recorded 17.6 fantasy points per game. I would feel okay putting him in my lineup over Brubaker.

Value Hitter

Pete Alonso, Mets vs. Nationals ($4,800) — Unlike starting pitching, we can find ourselves a value hitter at $5K at multiple spots on today’s slate. However, Pete Alonso seems to be a great option, especially with what he did against Corbin last season.

Alonso went 4-for-7 with three home runs and and four RBI in nine plate appearances last season against Corbin. Over his career, the Polar Bear is hitting .333 with four home runs and seven RBI against the southpaw (34 plate appearances).