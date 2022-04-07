Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dillon Brooks, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Thursday, April 7

We’ve got another relatively light slate in the NBA Thursday with seven games on tap, anchored by TNT’s doubleheader featuring Celtics-Bucks and Lakers-Warriors. Here’s Thursday’s injury report for all the action, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: April 7

Cole Anthony (toe) OUT

Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist) OUT

Franz Wagner (ankle) OUT

Gary Harris (personal) questionable

The Magic are tanking, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some great fantasy/DFS value plays here. Mo Bamba, Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs are all options from Orlando for Thursday’s contests.

Gordon Hayward (foot) doubtful

Hayward continues to have issues with his foot stemming from the ankle injury he had. Look for Miles Bridges and PJ Washington to absorb these wing minutes for Charlotte.

Matisse Thybulle (vaccine mandate) OUT

Thybulle is unvaccinated, so he can’t enter Canada. This is a tough blow for the 76ers defensively and we already know how James Harden reportedly felt about Kyrie Irving’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. This is a situation which could become much worse if the 76ers have to play the Raptors in the playoffs.

OG Anunoby (quad) questionable

If Anunoby sits, Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes continue to be nice mid-tier options with the latter having more upside in fantasy/DFS formats.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum (knee) TBD

Jaylen Brown (knee) TBD

Al Horford (back) TBD

All three played in Wednesday’s game, so it’s possible the Celtics give these guys a breather despite this being a key matchup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable

Grayson Allen (back) doubtful

The Bucks are fighting for seeding, so Antetokounmpo is likely to play even if the knee trends in the wrong direction. With Allen unlikely to go, Pat Connaughton and Wes Matthews are nice value plays.

Dejounte Murray (illness) OUT

Devin Vassell (Achilles) probable

Lonnie Walker (back) questionable

Jock Landale (foot) OUT

Murray is out, which makes Vassell a high-upside option in fantasy/DFS lineups. Look for Keldon Johnson to take on a bigger role if Walker sits, while Jakob Poeltl is the primary big man with Landale out.

Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable

If Beverley sits, D’Angelo Russell and Jaylen Nowall are the primary backcourt players for Minnesota is a key game for playoff position.

Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) questionable

Valanciunas missed the last game so we’ll see if he can go against the Trail Blazers. Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez would be in line to get bigger minutes if Valanciunas sits again.

Dillon Brooks (hip) questionable

Brooks missed the last contest with this injury. If he sits another game, Desmond Bane would be the top wing player for the Grizzlies. Memphis has no reason to rush Brooks back, as the team is locked into the No. 2 seed in the West.

Jeff Green (personal) questionable

If Green doesn’t go, Aaron Gordon and JaMychal Green are the top contenders to absorb those minutes at the forward spot. The Nuggets badly need a win here to secure a playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

LeBron James (ankle) questionable

Anthony Davis (foot) questionable

Russell Westbrook (shoulder) questionable

The Lakers are out of contention for anything, so there’s no reason for any of the stars to suit up. Look for Austin Reaves, Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony as possible value plays here even in what is likely to be a blowout game.