Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dillon Brooks, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Thursday, April 7

We’ve got another relatively light slate in the NBA Thursday with seven games on tap, anchored by TNT’s doubleheader featuring Celtics-Bucks and Lakers-Warriors. Here’s Thursday’s injury report for all the action, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: April 7
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets
Cole Anthony (toe) OUT
Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist) OUT
Franz Wagner (ankle) OUT
Gary Harris (personal) questionable
The Magic are tanking, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some great fantasy/DFS value plays here. Mo Bamba, Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs are all options from Orlando for Thursday’s contests.
Gordon Hayward (foot) doubtful
Hayward continues to have issues with his foot stemming from the ankle injury he had. Look for Miles Bridges and PJ Washington to absorb these wing minutes for Charlotte.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors
Matisse Thybulle (vaccine mandate) OUT
Thybulle is unvaccinated, so he can’t enter Canada. This is a tough blow for the 76ers defensively and we already know how James Harden reportedly felt about Kyrie Irving’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. This is a situation which could become much worse if the 76ers have to play the Raptors in the playoffs.
OG Anunoby (quad) questionable
If Anunoby sits, Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes continue to be nice mid-tier options with the latter having more upside in fantasy/DFS formats.
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Jayson Tatum (knee) TBD
Jaylen Brown (knee) TBD
Al Horford (back) TBD
All three played in Wednesday’s game, so it’s possible the Celtics give these guys a breather despite this being a key matchup.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable
Grayson Allen (back) doubtful
The Bucks are fighting for seeding, so Antetokounmpo is likely to play even if the knee trends in the wrong direction. With Allen unlikely to go, Pat Connaughton and Wes Matthews are nice value plays.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Dejounte Murray (illness) OUT
Devin Vassell (Achilles) probable
Lonnie Walker (back) questionable
Jock Landale (foot) OUT
Murray is out, which makes Vassell a high-upside option in fantasy/DFS lineups. Look for Keldon Johnson to take on a bigger role if Walker sits, while Jakob Poeltl is the primary big man with Landale out.
Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable
If Beverley sits, D’Angelo Russell and Jaylen Nowall are the primary backcourt players for Minnesota is a key game for playoff position.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) questionable
Valanciunas missed the last game so we’ll see if he can go against the Trail Blazers. Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez would be in line to get bigger minutes if Valanciunas sits again.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
Dillon Brooks (hip) questionable
Brooks missed the last contest with this injury. If he sits another game, Desmond Bane would be the top wing player for the Grizzlies. Memphis has no reason to rush Brooks back, as the team is locked into the No. 2 seed in the West.
Jeff Green (personal) questionable
If Green doesn’t go, Aaron Gordon and JaMychal Green are the top contenders to absorb those minutes at the forward spot. The Nuggets badly need a win here to secure a playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
LeBron James (ankle) questionable
Anthony Davis (foot) questionable
Russell Westbrook (shoulder) questionable
The Lakers are out of contention for anything, so there’s no reason for any of the stars to suit up. Look for Austin Reaves, Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony as possible value plays here even in what is likely to be a blowout game.