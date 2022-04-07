Following Tiger Woods at the 2022 Masters: Hole-by-hole coverage

Tiger Woods is back at Augusta National, and we have live updates from his first round on Thursday.

The five-time Masters champion is returning from a car crash that had him in a hospital bed for three months. Woods hasn’t played a competitive round since the 2020 Masters, where he scrambled to finish T38. That tournament was held in front of an empty course in November because of COVID-19, so it has been quite awhile since we’ve seen Woods in front of the gallery in a competitive round of golf.

Tiger did play with his son Charlie in the PNC Championship last December in Orlando, but that was mostly an exhibition for the father-and-son duo. The tandem did finish second, but it was tough to use that as a gauge to see if the father was capable of playing 72 holes of top-level competitive golf.

But as Tiger himself has said, he doesn’t enter a tournament unless he thinks he can win it. We’ll see what he can do on Thursday.

Tiger’s tee time was moved back to 11:04 a.m. due to weather at Augusta. We’ll have hole-by-hole coverage when he begins his round.

Hole No. 1: Not exactly a perfect drive, as Tiger missed it a bit right and left it short of the fairway bunker only about 265 yards from the tee. He hit the green with his second, but it rolled off the diabolical multi-tiered putting surface.

But he did get up-and-down. And with a roar from the patrons, Woods walks to No. 2 tee.