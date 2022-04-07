Paul Casey withdraws prior to his first round at Masters due to injury

Paul Casey has withdrawn from The Masters 2022 prior to teeing off in the first round on Thursday due to injury. Casey had been dealing with a back injury and was set to tee off in the first round at 10:23 a.m., which was pushed back due to the minor delay earlier in the morning at Augusta National. This is tough news for anyone who had Casey futures or had him in DFS lineups for the weekend.

Looking at some of his odds, Casey likely wasn’t a trendy pick as an outright to win at 50/1. He was also +5000 to lead after the first round on Thursday. At $7,600 on DraftKings, there may have been a decent amount of lineups playing Casey at that price. His last tournament was a third-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship back in March. Casey also had two top-20 finishes so far in 2022.