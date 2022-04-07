Pirates sign 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes to a eight-year, $70 million contract extension

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes to an eight-year, $70 million contract extension, per Ken Rosenthal. The deal also includes a club option for the ninth season. This is the largest contract in Pirates history surpassing the $60 million deal that catcher Jason Kendall had in 2000. The $70 million guarantee is the largest for a player with at least one year of major league service time, but fewer than two years in MLB history.

Hayes made his major league debut in 2020 when he played in 24 games and hit .376 with five home runs and 11 RBIs. He followed that up with 96 games in 2021 and hit .257 with six home runs and 38 RBIs. Hayes struggled with injuries last season but is healthy to start the 2022 season. He should be the starting third baseman for the Pirates and will likely hit second in the batting order.