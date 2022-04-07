2022 NBA playoffs clinching scenarios for Thursday, April 7

The 2022 NBA playoffs are nearly here and teams are jockeying for position in both conferences. The East field, along with the play-in bracket, is set with only seedings up for grabs. The same thing is true for the West, although there is less fluidity in the seedings. The Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies have secured the top two seeds in the West and there is only a two-team race for the final playoff spot. Teams 3-6 can move around a bit, but we’ve got a general idea of how the bracket will look.

Here’s a look at what teams can do to clinch a playoff or play-in spot in Thursday’s games.

Miami Heat - can clinch top seed in East with losses by Celtics and 76ers

Denver Nuggets - can clinch playoff spot with win or Timberwolves loss

Minnesota Timberwolves - locked into play-in spot with loss or Nuggets win