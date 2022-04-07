Report: Mickey Moniak to miss 4-6 weeks due to fractured hand

Philadelphia Phillies OF Mickey Moniak will miss the first 4-6 weeks of the 2022 MLB season after suffering a fractured right hand, per reports.

This is tough news for the former first overall pick, who had an amazing spring for the Phils and looked to be the team’s starting centerfield on Opening Day. Moniak hit .371 with five home runs and nine RBI in 35 plate appearances. He also had four doubles in the spring and was one of the best hitters for Philadelphia.

With the 24-year-old outfielder now on the shelf for the foreseeable future, the Phillies will turn to fellow rookie Matt Vierling. Vierling did not have the best spring training like Moniak, but still hit .235 with seven RBI in 38 plate appearances. The 25-year-old Vierling made his MLB debut last year with the Phillies, slashing .324/.364/.479 with two home runs and six RBI. It will be interesting to see if the Phillies make a corresponding move as they now only have four outfielders on their Opening Day roster.