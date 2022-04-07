 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ke’Bryan Hayes injured on Opening Day after signing big extension with Pirates

The second-year third baseman was yanked from Thursday’s game with what looked like a left wrist injury.

Ke’Bryan Hayes #13 of the Pittsburgh Pirates plays third base in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 27, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes was removed in the first inning of the team’s Opening Day game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday with what appeared to be a left wrist injury.

It’s unclear when the injury occurred, but it might have happened when Hayes dived to the ground in an effort to catch a Dylan Carlson pop-up that fell for a double.

The injury is a shot in the gut for Hayes, the Pirates and all of their fans for multiple reasons. One, Hayes injured his left wrist in the second game of the 2021 season and ended up missing the next two months. He played through pain in that wrist after he returned and hit .258 with only five home runs and a .681 OPS through 94 games until he was shut down for the year in late September due to a setback with his left wrist.

Secondly, Hayes, who is considered one of the franchise’s building blocks and was ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the Majors prior to the 2021 season according to MLB Pipeline, reportedly agreed to an eight-year, $70 million contract extension just hours before Thursday’s first pitch. That contract would be the richest ever handed out in Pirates history. And now the recipient has apparently suffered a familiar injury before the ink is even dry.

