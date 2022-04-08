F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Heineken Australian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula One is in Australia this weekend for the latest race. The 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix airs Sunday, April 10th at 1:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. There will be three replays on Sunday starting at 9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2. Ahead of the race on Sunday, qualifying will take place on Saturday, April 9th, bright and early at 2 a.m. ET.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 18 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final 12 minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Max Verstappen as the favorite to win with +125 odds. He is followed by Charles Leclerc with +145 odds as the two drivers with the best odds. Carlos Sainz (+850), Sergio Perez (+1400) and Lewis Hamilton (+1400) are the remaining drivers with the top-five best odds to win.

How to watch qualifying for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, April 9

Time: 2 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list