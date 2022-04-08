 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Heineken Australian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Heineken Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By TeddyRicketson
Jak Crawford of United States and Prema Racing (5) drives during day one of Formula 3 Testing at Circuito de Jerez on April 05, 2022 in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. Photo by Eric Alonso - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Formula One is in Australia this weekend for the latest race. The 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix airs Sunday, April 10th at 1:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. There will be three replays on Sunday starting at 9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2. Ahead of the race on Sunday, qualifying will take place on Saturday, April 9th, bright and early at 2 a.m. ET.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 18 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final 12 minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Max Verstappen as the favorite to win with +125 odds. He is followed by Charles Leclerc with +145 odds as the two drivers with the best odds. Carlos Sainz (+850), Sergio Perez (+1400) and Lewis Hamilton (+1400) are the remaining drivers with the top-five best odds to win.

Date: Saturday, April 9
Time: 2 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Alexander Albon 23 Williams
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
3 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
4 Daniel Ricciardo 3 McLaren
5 Esteban Ocon 31 Alpine
6 Fernando Alonso 14 Alpine
7 George Russell 63 Mercedes
8 Guanyu Zhou 24 Alfa Romeo
9 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas
10 Lance Stroll 18 Aston Martin
11 Lando Norris 4 McLaren
12 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
13 Max Verstappen 1 Red Bull Racing
14 Mick Schumacher 47 Haas
15 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams
16 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri
17 Sebastian Vettel 5 Aston Martin
18 Sergio Pérez 11 Red Bull Racing
19 Valtteri Bottas 77 Alfa Romeo
20 Yuki Tsunoda 22 AlphaTauri

