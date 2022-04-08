 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Monaco leads Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 27, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Melbourne, Australia this weekend for the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 1 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 2 a.m. ET. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN and also be available on WatchESPN. The race will be replayed starting at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday on ESPN2.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the 2022 Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 18 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final 12 minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win with +125 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Charles Leclerc with +145 odds as the two drivers with the best odds. Carlos Sainz (+850), Sergio Perez (+1400) and Lewis Hamilton (+1400) are the remaining drivers with the top-five best odds to win.

How to watch qualifying for the Heineken Australian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, April 9
Time: 2 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Alexander Albon 23 Williams
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
3 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
4 Daniel Ricciardo 3 McLaren
5 Esteban Ocon 31 Alpine
6 Fernando Alonso 14 Alpine
7 George Russell 63 Mercedes
8 Guanyu Zhou 24 Alfa Romeo
9 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas
10 Lance Stroll 18 Aston Martin
11 Lando Norris 4 McLaren
12 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
13 Max Verstappen 1 Red Bull Racing
14 Mick Schumacher 47 Haas
15 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams
16 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri
17 Sebastian Vettel 5 Aston Martin
18 Sergio Pérez 11 Red Bull Racing
19 Valtteri Bottas 77 Alfa Romeo
20 Yuki Tsunoda 22 AlphaTauri

