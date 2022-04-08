How to watch F1 qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

Formula One racing is in Melbourne, Australia this weekend for the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 1 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 2 a.m. ET. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN and also be available on WatchESPN. The race will be replayed starting at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday on ESPN2.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the 2022 Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 18 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final 12 minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win with +125 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Charles Leclerc with +145 odds as the two drivers with the best odds. Carlos Sainz (+850), Sergio Perez (+1400) and Lewis Hamilton (+1400) are the remaining drivers with the top-five best odds to win.

How to watch qualifying for the Heineken Australian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, April 9

Time: 2 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list