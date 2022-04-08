Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Heineken Australian Grand Prix

Q2 results: Pierre Gasly, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda, Guanyu Zhou and Mick Schumacher were eliminated in the second qualifying stage. Sergio Perez was the fastest driver in Q2.

Q1 results: Alexander Albon, Kevin Magnussen, Sebastian Vettel, Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll were eliminated in the first qualifying stage. Max Verstappen was the fastest driver in Q1.

Formula One racing has arrived in Melbourne, Australia this weekend for the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at the Albert Park Circuit, getting underway at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. The race will be replayed on ESPN2 on Sunday starting at 9 a.m. ET.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 2 a.m., also on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 18 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten drivers competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +125, followed by Charles Leclerc at +145. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +850. These three drivers also have the best odds to win pole position with Verstappen (+120), Leclerc (+125) and Sainz (+800) in the same order.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Australia Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.