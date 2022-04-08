 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Heineken Australian Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Melbourne for the Heineken Australian Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set Sunday’s race at Albert Park Circuit.

By TeddyRicketson
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W13 during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 27, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Q2 results: Pierre Gasly, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda, Guanyu Zhou and Mick Schumacher were eliminated in the second qualifying stage. Sergio Perez was the fastest driver in Q2.

Q1 results: Alexander Albon, Kevin Magnussen, Sebastian Vettel, Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll were eliminated in the first qualifying stage. Max Verstappen was the fastest driver in Q1.

Formula One racing has arrived in Melbourne, Australia this weekend for the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at the Albert Park Circuit, getting underway at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. The race will be replayed on ESPN2 on Sunday starting at 9 a.m. ET.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 2 a.m., also on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 18 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten drivers competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +125, followed by Charles Leclerc at +145. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +850. These three drivers also have the best odds to win pole position with Verstappen (+120), Leclerc (+125) and Sainz (+800) in the same order.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Australia Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Alexander Albon 23 Williams
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
3 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
4 Daniel Ricciardo 3 McLaren
5 Esteban Ocon 31 Alpine
6 Fernando Alonso 14 Alpine
7 George Russell 63 Mercedes
8 Guanyu Zhou 24 Alfa Romeo
9 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas
10 Lance Stroll 18 Aston Martin
11 Lando Norris 4 McLaren
12 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
13 Max Verstappen 1 Red Bull Racing
14 Mick Schumacher 47 Haas
15 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams
16 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri
17 Sebastian Vettel 5 Aston Martin
18 Sergio Pérez 11 Red Bull Racing
19 Valtteri Bottas 77 Alfa Romeo
20 Yuki Tsunoda 22 AlphaTauri

