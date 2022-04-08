Breaking down cut line for 2022 Masters

The PGA Tour tees off the second round at the 2022 Masters on Friday at 8:00 a.m. ET. The first trios hit the links Friday at 8:00 a.m. ET and the final groups will be on the course at 2:03 p.m. ET.

After the first 18 holes, Sungjae Im of Korea at -5 is the current leader. Im leads Australia’s Cameron Smith by one stroke, with four players tied at -3 in Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson.

But today is cut day at Augusta National, and for several players that are returning champions but not week-to-week members of the PGA Tour, their Masters adventure likely draws to a close on Friday. Francesco Molinari, Vijay Singh, and Sandy Lyle are all at +6 or better and seem very unlikely to play the weekend.

Also of the six amateurs in the field, only Japan’s Keita Nakajima isn’t over par as he’s at even. Four of the six are +7 or worse as of now, with 2021 U.S. Amateur runner-up Austin Greaser the only other non-pro in cut contention at +2.

If the cut was made after 18 holes, 59 golfers at +2 or better would advance. But there’s plenty of shots left to determine who has the right to put a peg in the ground on Saturday.

What is the cut line for the 2022 Masters? How is it determined?

For the first major of 2022, 94 players teed off on Thursday. And after a rule change made before the 2020 Masters, the low 50 players and ties will play the weekend.

From 1962 to 2019, any player within 10 shots of the leader would be allowed to play the weekend. That rule is no more.

Will Tiger Woods make the cut?

Tiger Woods currently sits at T10, part of a logjam of nine golfers at -1. Barring a meltdown, an injury, or signing an incorrect scorecard, it’s hard to see how Woods won’t play the weekend.