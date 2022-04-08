Full list of tee times for third round of The Masters on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Masters Tournament, and it’s all Scottie Scheffler after 36 holes.

The man that has won three events since February is in the drivers seat to get his first major, with a five-shot lead on the field entering Moving Day at Augusta National Golf Club.

Scheffler sits at -8 following a 69-67 in challenging conditions on Thursday and Friday. He leads Charl Schwartzel, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, and Hideki Matsuyama who are all tied at -2. Another foursome in Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na, and Cameron Smith are all at -2.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Scheffler is the chalk at +100 to take home his first green jacket. Lowry, Johnson, Matsuyama, Smith, and Justin Thomas (-2) are all at +1200 on the odds board in T2 as far as bettors are concerned. But for any of them to have a chance, Scheffler will need to come back to the field. And with his ball-striking and putting so far, that might be a tough ask.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. TV info and PGA Tour Live info.

