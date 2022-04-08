 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for third round of The Masters on Saturday

The third round at the 2022 Masters tees off at 10:20 a.m. ET on Saturday at the Augusta National. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Scottie Scheffler and caddie Ted Scott fist bump on the 18th green after finishing their round during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Masters Tournament, and it’s all Scottie Scheffler after 36 holes.

The man that has won three events since February is in the drivers seat to get his first major, with a five-shot lead on the field entering Moving Day at Augusta National Golf Club.

Scheffler sits at -8 following a 69-67 in challenging conditions on Thursday and Friday. He leads Charl Schwartzel, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, and Hideki Matsuyama who are all tied at -2. Another foursome in Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na, and Cameron Smith are all at -2.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Scheffler is the chalk at +100 to take home his first green jacket. Lowry, Johnson, Matsuyama, Smith, and Justin Thomas (-2) are all at +1200 on the odds board in T2 as far as bettors are concerned. But for any of them to have a chance, Scheffler will need to come back to the field. And with his ball-striking and putting so far, that might be a tough ask.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. TV info and PGA Tour Live info.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of The Masters on Saturday.

2022 Masters Tee Times Round 3

Time Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time Golfer 1 Golfer 2
2:50 PM Scottie Scheffler Charl Schwartzel
2:40 PM Sungjae Im Shane Lowry
2:30 PM Hideki Matsuyama Harold Varner III
2:20 PM Dustin Johnson Kevin Na
2:10 PM Cameron Smith Corey Conners
2:00 PM Collin Morikawa Will Zalatoris
1:50 PM Danny Willett Joaquin Niemann
1:40 PM Justin Thomas Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:30 PM Matthew Fitzpatrick J.J. Spaun
1:10 PM Webb Simpson Patrick Cantlay
1:00 PM Kevin Kisner Tiger Woods
12:50 PM Robert MacIntyre Lee Westwood
12:40 PM Bubba Watson Sergio Garcia
12:30 PM Tyrrell Hatton Jon Rahm
12:20 PM Rory McIlroy Sepp Straka
12:10 PM Hudson Swafford Harry Higgs
12:00 PM Si Woo Kim Talor Gooch
11:40 AM Jason Kokrak Daniel Berger
11:30 AM Tony Finau Cameron Champ
11:20 AM Russell Henley Patrick Reed
11:10 AM Tom Hoge Billy Horschel
11:00 AM Max Homa Tommy Fleetwood
10:50 AM Lucas Glover Cameron Davis
10:40 AM Seamus Power Marc Leishman
10:30 AM Viktor Hovland Min Woo Lee
10:20 AM Mackenzie Hughes Adam Scott

